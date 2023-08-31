Dyson to help festival-goers get glam at special Electric Picnic pop-up

As the first weekend in September rolls in, Ireland’s largest festival returns to Stradbally for another epic celebration. That’s right, Electric Picnic takes place from September 1-3, and Dyson is on board as the official Headphones and Hair Technology Partner!

The exciting collaboration means that an incredible Dyson Styling Zone is being set up in the Pink Moon Campsite, a boutique zone offering various facilities as well as pre-pitched tents of all different sizes. Featuring a range of the brand’s hugely popular products, festival-goers will have an opportunity to book in for expert dry styling experiences all weekend long, not only glamming up but also getting hands-on with Dyson technology and learning how to recreate salon looks.

Customers will be treated to tools such as the Dyson Airwrap, a multi-styler that combines powerful airflow with controlled heat to dry and style and the same time, the award-winning Dyson Corrale, a straightener that can reduce hair damage, creating shiny looks with less frizz¹, and the Dyson Supersonic, a fast working hairdryer that makes your hair more smooth and hides flyaways in a single pass².

What’s more, campers can also take a step back from the hustle and bustle of Electric Picnic and enjoy the Dyson high-fidelity active noise cancelling headphones with air purification. The industry-leading device is scientifically tuned for every detail and provides comfortable immersive listening.

The contact-free visor attaches to a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, removing 99% of ultrafine pollutants without touching your face³. When and where you need it, take a moment to kick back, relax and take a breather before getting your dancing shoes on and hitting the stages.

So look your best and feel your best at Electric Picnic this weekend, and pop by the Dyson Zone for some much-needed TLC in the midst of the madness. To find out more and stay up to date on all Dyson Zone news, follow @dyson_ie on social media. For more information on haircare and wearable products, visit dyson.ie.

¹Thermal damage measured by hair strength, when creating an equivalent hair style. Tested on Corrale with flexing plates vs Corrale with solid plates.

²For use on dry and straight[ened] hair.

³Filter efficiency tested to ISO 29463 adapted at max flow setting by an independent third-party laboratory. Capture rates may differ depending on real life usage.