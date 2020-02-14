'Whitney Houston: Hologram Tour' brings the singer's iconic hits to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

The incomparable music of American singer and actress Whitney Houston lives on with the upcoming ‘Whitney Houston: Hologram Tour’ at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on March 3.

Resulting from the combination of technological marvel and Broadway theatrics, ‘An Evening With Whitney Houston’ is a technical feat of ingenuity that brings the singer’s iconic hits back to the stage. Leading live event producers of holographic entertainment, BASE Hologram, have partnered with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston to bring this unmissable tour across the globe.

Whitney’s former manager, Pat Houston, said, “A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a “wow factor” that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come. Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

On March 3, Irish fans of Whitney’s music can catch the show at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Critically acclaimed choreographer behind hit movies such as Dreamgirls, Fatima Robinson, will be helming this production, bringing her immense talent and career to this project. Weaving together Broadway theatrical stagecraft and holographic technology, this show has ‘whatever you want/whatever you need,’ as the singer once sang.

Robinson said, “Whitney was a musical trail-blazer and I’m extremely honoured to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honour. I always enjoyed watching this magnificent woman and voice on stage and to be able to play a role in recreating that and helping others have those same emotions and experience is special.”

There is a wonderfully talented cast behind this production with a live band, back-up singers, and dancers accompanying remastered arrangements of Whitney’s songs. Chairman of BASE Hologram, Brian Becker, said, “What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it – that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honour to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Tickets for ‘Whitney Houston: Hologram Tour’ are available now and can be found here.