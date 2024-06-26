Wicklow Pride forced to postpone youth disco following threats

Wicklow Pride has made the decision to postpone its upcoming Rainbow Disco following recent threats and actions from some Newtownmountkennedy residents.

The disco, originally planned for Sunday, was advertised as “an LGBTQ+Ally disco for teens aged 13-16” at the Newtown Community Centre.

In a statement released on Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, Wicklow Pride organisers said the decision to postpone the event was made to protect younger community members after the team was targeted with a series of “malicious accusations”, including being called ‘pedophiles’ and ‘groomers’. Additionally, one committee member endured “a horrifying invasion of privacy when someone placed a vile note through their letterbox.”

The Wicklow Pride committee said: “Our young people, who look to us for safety and acceptance, must be our priority. We cannot, in good conscience, hold this event under such hostile conditions. Their safety and mental well-being come first.”

The Wicklow Pride team emphasised that their organisation stands for “love, acceptance, and the right to live without fear” and “These actions underscore the very reason we need Pride.”

Anyone impacted by this latest news is encouraged to reach out to support helplines including Belong To, TENI, The Switchboard, or Samaritans. Additionally, people are invited to show their support and stand against hate, bigotry, and ignorance at the second annual Wicklow Pride Parade on Saturday, July 6.

Newtown Mount Kennedy Councillor Danny Alvey responded to the cancellation of Wicklow Pride’s Rainbow Disco, saying: “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by this news,” and called on everyone in the community to reject these actions and behaviours of a “small but militant minority.”

He added: “I will be proudly marching in the parade as an LGBTQI+ ally on Saturday 6th to represent the vast majority of Newtownmountkennedy people I have met whilst recently canvassing that stand for love, acceptance and support of people of all backgrounds.”

Wicklow native and Co-Chair of Transgender Europe, Sara R Phillips, will be leading Saturday’s parade as Grand Marshall. Sara said: “To represent my community among my family and friends is a very proud moment for me.”

Immediately after the parade, attendees are invited to Pride at the Castle for a rainbow-filled afternoon featuring music, food stalls, and family fun at Black Castle. Entry is free and a sensory-friendly zone will be available for anyone who needs it.

This year’s Wicklow Pride festival also includes a Best Dressed Shop Window competition. Businesses across County Wicklow are invited to display Pride Flags and decor in their business storefronts to demonstrate solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community and showcase their creativity.

Wicklow Pride is a grassroots organisation dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ visibility, acceptance, and rights through community events, advocacy initiatives, and educational programs. Follow their social media channels for more.