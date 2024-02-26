The Wild Geeze to host wholesome and hilarious No Mother’s Day queer cabaret

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and while it’s a joyous occasion for many, that’s not always the case for others. Bearing that in mind, The Wild Geeze are hosting a No Mother’s Day cabaret on March 10, promising a hilarious evening of queer performance that you won’t soon forget.

If you’re not yet familiar, The Wild Geeze, made up of Miss Lavelle and Breda Larkin, are the Irish LGBTQ+ community’s answer to Zig and Zag. They host regular cabaret nights all across the country and also have a hilarious podcast Shooting the Breeze with The Wild Geeze which can be streamed on all popular platforms.

This Mother’s Day, they’ll be warming hearts with a comforting message about how it’s ok to feel lonely on the occasion, while of course making some slightly dark and inappropriate innuendos on the fly.

The event is the brainchild of Miss Lavelle, who tragically lost her mum in 2013 to pancreatic cancer, only a year and a half after her sister died by suicide. Losing the two most important women in her life encouraged the performer to create a safe and humorous space for people to come together and continue to celebrate the wonderful female energy in their lives.

Miss Lavelle will be joined by her partner in crime and co-host Breda Larkin, as well as a couple of very special guests. The first of which is Madonna Kebab (also known as Cara Parks), the original “Derry Girl” and Irish-language hip-hop star; while the second is Aoife Sweeney O’Connor, comedian and co-founder of the wonderful EGG Cabaret. Both performers have also sadly lost their mothers, and alongside The Wild Geeze, they’ll bring an honest and whimsical insight into life since then.

So, if you don’t have any plans this Mother’s Day, whether your mam has passed, isn’t in the country or is simply a bit of a capital B, join this wonderful gaggle for more than a few giggles at the cabaret in Kavanagh’s Bar, Stoneybatter, on March 10. For a cheeky yet wholesome variety show filled with music, comedy and burlesque paired with a big serving of reali-tea, a side of dark humour and cake, get your tickets now on Eventbrite!