Competition: Win tickets to see feminist indie band M(h)aol in Dublin

Irish indie band, M(h)aol, is embarking on a national tour this April and GCN has a pair of tickets to the Dublin gig available to win!

M(h)aol band members include Róisín Nic Ghearailt, Constance Keane, Jamie Hyland, Zoë Greenway and Sean Nolan. They will be travelling across the country and performing tracks from their critically acclaimed all month with shows in Galway, Cork, Limerick, and of course, Dublin.

we’re bringing Attachment Styles to a town near you next week whos comin🇮🇪https://t.co/Pschw13z3i pic.twitter.com/EaPBOOEV5v — M(h)aol (@mhaolmusic) April 4, 2023

The group has been described as “Irish feminist punks” who tackle issues about gender and sexuality with humour and compassion, and their newest album Attachment Styles is about “social connection, queerness, and healing.”

The record was released on TULLE, an independent women-led record label co-founded by the band’s drummer, Constance. Attachment style theory considers the impact of our inter-familial relationships on how people relate to one another, a theory Róisín says she used as an overarching theme of the album.

The new album has received excellent reviews, with Gigwise deeming it “A vital piece of feminist work, set to staggeringly good punk noise.” Meanwhile, NME 100 praised the band for having both “an important political consciousness and a sense of fun”.

Last month, M(h)aol played gigs across the US, including a show in New York City. Later this summer, they’ll be performing across the UK and in Portugal.

M(h)aol tickets are on sale now with prices starting from €13.50, but GCN has a pair of tickets to the Dublin gig ready to give away to one lucky reader. The show takes place at the Workman’s Club on Saturday, April 15, with doors opening at 8pm. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

What theory is used as an overarching theme of M(h)aol’s new album?

The competition closes on Wednesday, April 13, 2023. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.