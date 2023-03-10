Competition: Win tickets to Mother's huge Cultúr Club celebration at St Patrick's Festival

Mother is taking over the 2023 St Patrick’s Festival Quarter for Cultúr Club on March 16, and GCN has a pair of tickets to give away to one lucky reader!

A huge celebration of LGBTQ+ club culture, the event features an incredible lineup of acts that showcase the talents of Ireland’s most incredible queer DJs, musicians, drag artists and cabaret performers. The gates at the National Museum of Ireland open at 6pm, and food vendors, as well as fully-stocked bars with alcoholic and nonalcoholic options, will be available.

Audiences have much to look forward to, including a special dance number from Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss alongside her Dancing with the Stars partner, Denys Salmon. Furthermore, RTÉ Choice Music Prize-nominated artist Elaine Mai will offer a special set alongside MayKay and Sinéad White.

After a night full of live performances spanning four stages across the Collins Barracks festival quarter, Mother DJs will close out the event with an all-night queer dance party that will pay homage to the transformative power of the dancefloor. Expect a mix of pop, disco, electro, and techno!

Speaking about the highly-anticipated event, Mother Co-Founder Cormac Cashman said, “This St. Patrick’s Eve, we’ll be celebrating clubbing as cultural expression; for the LGBTQ+ community in particular clubbing provides not only a vital means of expression of identity, but also an essential safe space, a place to meet and be with each other.”

Tickets for Cultúr Club at the St Patrick’s Festival are on sale now with prices starting from €20, but GCN has a pair of tickets ready to give away! To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of the festival where Mother’s Cultúr Club is taking place?

The competition closes on Wednesday, March 15. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

