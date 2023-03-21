Competition: Win tickets to the queer one-woman show Predrinks at Laylah’s

A one-woman show called Predrinks at Laylah’s is coming to Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin, and GCN has a pair of tickets ready to give away to one lucky reader!

Predrinks at Laylah’s is a play that follows the life of a transgender girl in her 20s. Written and created by Laylah Beattie, a Dublin-based model and writer who was the first trans woman to appear on First Dates Ireland back in 2018, the upcoming performance promises to be unforgettable.

Laylah first announced that she had written the show in January, teasing that she was both “terrified and excited” for the performance, and people have been buzzing with anticipation ever since.

When describing the production, Laylah said, “Join me as I get ready for a night out and I’ll tell you all the gossip from the last few years of my life. I’ve been partying hard, I’ve been hospitalised, I’ve had my heart broken by every man I ever liked and oh yeah, I got a vagina. Just make yourself comfortable and give me a few minutes to put my face on.”

The 60-minute production hosted by Laylah herself will be showing at the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin on April 14 and 15 from 8pm.

Tickets for Predrinks at Laylah’s are on sale now with prices starting from €12 plus fees, but GCN has a pair of free opening night tickets ready to give away to one lucky reader.

For your chance to win two tickets for the show on April 14, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of the venue where Predrinks at Laylah’s will be showing?

The competition closes on Monday, April 3. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.