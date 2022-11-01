Competition: Win tickets to see Irish disco-pop queen Róisín Murphy

Róisín Murphy has announced an open-air summer show as part of the Trinity Summer Series on July 2, 2023, and GCN has tickets to be won before they even go on sale!

The singer-songwriter’s tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am with prices starting at €49.90. Affectionately known as Ireland’s queen of the avant-garde, Murphy first gained popularity as one-half of the pop duo, Moloko, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Irish superstar has since led a successful solo career with a diverse musical style ranging from alternative to Italian pop to disco. Her musical talents have been well showcased in her albums including Ruby Blue (2005), Overpowered (2007), Hairless Toys (2015), Take Her Up to Monto (2018), and her wildly popular most recent disco album, Róisín Machine (2020), which was nominated for a Choice Music Prize award.

In addition to her music, Murphy is beloved for her iconic fashion and inventive styles that she brings to her performances. When asked about planning her stunning stage looks, Murphy said: “Honestly, it kind of comes together at the last minute for every tour — it’s a bit chaotic. I just sort of make connections over a small period of time and collate things…I’ll end up having a big, massive, ridiculous trying-on session — but hopefully, it’ll all fall together.”

Back in April, Murphy performed to a sold-out Irish audience at the 3Olympia Theatre, and her highly anticipated return to Dublin is expected to sell out quickly, so secure your spot through our fantastic giveaway!

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Róisín Murphy in July, simply answer the following question:

Before going solo, what pop duo was Róisín Murphy a part of?

The competition closes on Sunday, November 6, and winners will be contacted directly, and shared on social media.

