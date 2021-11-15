Mother announce Róisín Murphy to headline New Year’s Eve Block Party 

Mother Block Party is back this New Years’ Eve for a very special queer end-of-year spectacular. Mother are very proud to present the incredible RÓISÍN MURPHY live for a special solo show with a stunning visual production!

Ireland’s queen of the avant-garde, Róisín Murphy, first became known in the 1990s as one-half of the UK alternative dance duo Moloko, before embarking on a solo career that has revealed her wonderfully idiosyncratic music, fashion, and performance sensibilities. Róisín is still one of the most fearlessly original female artists around.

The Mother DJ’s will also be in attendance, and are set to be joined by National f***ing treasure miss Panti Bliss, who after her glittering turn as host of the last Block Party, will be counting all attendees down to midnight and ringing in 2022 with a bang! A whole host of other DJs, drag & queer performers are due to be announced over the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled and your ears pricked – you won’t want to miss a moment.

Join Mother under the stars in the beautiful surrounds of the National Museum of Ireland to celebrate Winter Pride outdoors across two stages of queer performance with bars, food stalls, hot drinks, and everything you need for an unforgettable NYE.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWS7Ym5IZq6/

It’s the queer end of year we all deserve. Wrap up. Get down. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite, and as always, a portion will go towards supporting GCN Magazine.

The announcement of Róisín Murphy performing at this wonderful event follows Years and Years being revealed as the headliner for the 2022 Mother Pride Block Party. On Friday, June 24, The National Museum of Ireland will be the place to be, as the biggest pride party in Ireland will showcase the dazzling talents of LGBTQ+ icon Olly Alexander. There are limited tickets still available for this event which can be purchased here.

Mother has come back with a bang after so many months of restrictions, and there is no sign of them stopping any time soon. Don’t miss out, get your tickets now!