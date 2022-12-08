Competition: Win tickets to see 1980's iconic duo Soft Cell in Dublin

Soft Cell will be performing at a live open-air concert in St Anne’s Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and GCN has a pair of tickets up for grabs for two lucky readers.

Soft Cell is a seismic synth-pop English duo featuring vocalist Mac Almond and instrumentalist Dave Ball. Together, they represent some of the most defining music of the 1980s. Famous for their era-defining 1981 hit Tainted Love, Soft Cell released four UK Top 20 albums between 1981-1984, a time when music was pushing gender boundaries.

This year, Soft Cell released a brand new Top 10 album called Happiness Not Included. It includes the hit single Purple Zone featuring Pet Shop Boys.

The band performed to a sold-out crowd in London in 2018 and enjoyed both UK and North American tours celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut platinum-selling album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret where they performed new songs and of course their unforgettable number-one hit Tainted Love.

The June 2023 gig includes very special guests Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and Heaven 17.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark are known for their trademark electronic sound and popular 1980s hits including Souvenir, Joan of Arc, If You Leave Me, and the anti-war anthem Enola Gay. Heaven 17 has been described as one of the most forward-thinking bands of the 1980s. They are best known for their popular hits including (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang, Play To Win, and Temptation.

Tickets will be available from €49.90 including booking fee. They go on sale at 9:00am on Friday, December 9th at Ticketmaster.ie.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Soft Cell in June, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of Soft Cell’s number-one song released in 1981?

The competition closes on Friday, December 16. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.