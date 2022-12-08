Lizzo pays tribute to 17 trailblazing activists during People's Choice Awards

Lizzo brought the People’s Choice Awards to its climax when she graciously went up onto the stage to receive her People’s Champion award on the evening of December 6th 2022.

The stunning singer appeared in a signature stand-out outfit and accepted the trophy before making her speech. She started off by saying, “Imma be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept, because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people. You know what I’m saying?”

Lizzo continued to talk straight from the heart about her presence at the awards show, “I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

“I am sharing this honour. Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.” As she gestures behind her where 17 brilliant activists walk out with confidence onto the stage the audience erupts into loud cheering. The photos of every activist are displayed on the screen above the stage in black and white as Lizzo continues her moving speech.

The star introduces each activist to the people present at the ceremony and to the people watching from home and gives a short description of the hard work they do for their communities. Among the people she put into the spotlight were two transgender activists, Jayla Rose Sullivan and Chandi Moore.

This is the most beautiful and powerful speech I’ve ever seen. I love Lizzo so much pic.twitter.com/viSS4yIYWy — Bangdinho ⤮ ‎🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@Foivechxn) December 7, 2022

Jayla Rose Sullivan is a professionally trained dancer who is dedicating her work to making sure there is space for transgender and nonbinary performers in the dance community. As Lizzo finished introducing her she commented, “Watch out for that big girl!” referencing Sullivan’s appearance on the musician’s Emmy-winning reality competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Chandi Moore is a HIV and trans rights activist who is also a community health educator at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Lizzo described her work, “she gives trans and gender-nonconforming youth the tools they need to live their lives as their authentic selves.”

The many other amazing activists that Lizzo highlighted during her People’s Choice Awards are Amariyanna Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia “Fe” Montes, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani, and even Tamika Palmer, the mother of Brianna Taylor.

“Give them their flowers,” screamed Lizzo as she concluded her speech before adding, “power will always be to the people!” She was gloriously praised by celebrities and fans globally after the ceremony for dedicating her award speech to people who are trying to make a change. At the People’s Choice Awards, Lizzo also snagged a Song Of The Year Award for her hit single ‘About Damn Time’. The body-positive singer has also been nominated for several Grammys which will be happening in the new year.