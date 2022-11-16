LGBTQ+ icons shine amongst Grammy 2023 nominations

On Tuesday, November 15, the 2023 Grammy nominees were released and we are beyond excited to see a multitude of LGBTQ+ artists and allies grace the stage and hopefully take the trophy in their nominated categories. The 65th edition of the awards will take place on February 5, 2023, and you can check out some of the queer favourites who have been recognised below!

Lizzo

This body-positive artist has shaken her fanbase, referred to as the ‘Lizzbians’, by being nominated for five different awards at the 2023 Grammys. Her album Special has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, featuring her hit tune ‘About Damn Time’ which was also nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her talented vocals have not been overlooked either, as she is nominated for the Best Pop Solo Performance award.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

The two LGBTQ+ singers have stunned the world with their Number 1 hit ‘Unholy’ and are now ready to make history at the 2023 Grammys. Their song will be competing for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. This will be Smith’s seventh Grammy nomination, while Petras will be celebrating her first Grammy nomination at the ceremony.

Måneskin

Queer band Måneskin will be bringing Italian rock to the stage at the award ceremony. They have won a handful of music awards in the last few years but this is their first-ever Grammy nomination. They’re in the running for Best New Artist alongside a handful of other amazing emerging talent.

Brandi Carlile

Carlile has been a prominent lesbian artist whose music has spanned numerous genres as seen in her previous Grammy nominations. This year she features in seven Rock and Americana categories, including Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song and even Record of the Year.

Randy Rainbow

The openly gay comedy-musician has been nominated for the Best Comedy Album award. His record A Little Brains, A Little Talent features 14 tracks combining musical theatre with jazz while also delivering an hour’s worth of laughs.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has been a queer icon for several years now, even if he doesn’t publically want to announce his sexuality. The LGBTQ+ advocate has been nominated in six different categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards with a handful of them coming as a result of his catchy song, ‘As It Was’. It will be competing for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video, to name a few.

Anitta

Fresh off of performing at the Mother Pride Block Party, the bisexual singer is in the running to win the Best New Artist at the Grammys. Although she has multiple solo songs, the Brazilian artist exploded onto the music scene thanks to various collaborations with huge talents including J Balvin who features on one of her most popular songs ‘Downtown’.

Omar Apollo

Continuing our list of LGBTQ+ nominees in the Best New Artist category is Omar Apollo. The self-described queer artist sings his songs in English and Spanish and is still new on the block with only one album officially released.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster has been no stranger to the Grammys, with so many nominations that we have lost count. With 13 wins behind her, the iconic artist has been nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her track ‘Hold My Hand’, composed for the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick. Her name has also been featured in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category alongside famous movie composer Hans Zimmer, relating back to the same movie.

Steve Lacy

This young bisexual singer has had huge musical success this year, topped off with four Grammy nominations. His album Gemini Rights will be competing for the title of Best Progressive R&B Album, and his viral song ‘Bad Habit’ is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Doja Cat

Although the well-known singer has preferred to keep her sexuality private, it is no secret that she is loved greatly by the LGBTQ+ community. She has five nominations under her belt including Best Music Video for her song ‘Woman’, Best Rap Performance for her hit ‘Vegas’ and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaborative work with Post Malone on ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’.

These are just a handful of the LGBTQ+ icons and artists nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards and you can find the full rundown on the official website.