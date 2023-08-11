Competition: Win tickets to special preview screening of new queer film Passages

Passages, Ira Sachs’s new queer film, is opening in Irish cinemas on September 1. The good news doesn’t end there, because, in anticipation of the production’s release, Volta Pictures has teamed up with GCN to give away an incredible five pairs of tickets to five lucky readers for a special preview screening on Tuesday, August 30, at the Light House Cinema in Dublin!

The film is a fresh, honest and brutally funny take on messy, modern relationships, that stars Ben Whishaw, Franz Rogowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos. Set against the beautiful backdrop of the city of Paris, this seductive drama tells the story of Tomas and Martin, a gay couple whose marriage is thrown into crisis when Tomas begins a passionate affair with a young woman named Agathe, who he meets after completing his latest movie.

Passages is directed by award-winning director Ira Sachs who is credited with bridging his “usually tender style with a uniquely European sensibility” in his new work.

Described as “intimate and unashamedly sexy”, the movie is ascribed to provide an insightful and authentic take on the complexities, contradictions and cruelties of love and desire.

With Passages exclusively releasing nationwide on September 1, you won’t want to miss this powerful cinematic event!

