On Thursday, August 10, Irish LGBTQ+ athlete Katie-George Dunlevy added yet another gold medal to her already impressive collection, winning the para-cycling tandem time trial at the 2023 UCI World Championships. Competing in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, alongside her teammate Linda Kelly, the pair finished the race in a time of 37 minutes 18.22 seconds, beating out UK rivals Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl by just over a minute.

The result was Ireland’s first gold of this year’s competition, adding to the five bronze medals collected in previous days by other members of the Paralympic team.

Reflecting on the win, Dunlevy said she is “over the moon”.

“It was a really hard race, I think I blew a bit halfway, but I just tried to give it my all. Linda did a fantastic job, it’s her first (world) title, I’m delighted for her – she’s put so much hard work in,” she continued.

“To come away with another rainbow jersey is unbelievable. Every medal means so much, it’s just that hard work but also to give back to the team behind us.”

Kelly added, “We knew that the course suited both of us…It’s just a course that you would have more momentum on if you select the right gears and take the right lines. I’m absolutely thrilled with my first title.”

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly react to winning the Time Trial at the World Championships 🤩#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/UA9ztvxVvk — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) August 10, 2023

Dunlevy, who is visually impaired, typically competes with tandem pilot Eve McCrystal, with whom she has won Paralympic gold medals and several world championships, including last year’s road race. Just last week, they earned bronze in the individual pursuit.

However, in a bid to qualify extra bikes for the 2024 Paralympics, Dunlevy has teamed up with Kelly for several events since 2022, while McCrystal has paired with Josephine Healion. Furthermore, both duos are expecting to compete in Saturday’s road race.