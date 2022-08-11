Zoe Terakes to make history as Marvel's first Trans actor on Disney+

Zoe Terakes is to become the first Trans actor to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ as they are confirmed to play a yet-to-be-revealed character in the new series, Ironheart.

While Marvel’s spokespeople declined to speak about the topic, Terakes shared on the Deadline article that broke the news to the public on their social media.

“This one’s for the trans guys n [sic.] girls n [sic.] theys”, they commented.

Zoe Terakes is a non-binary Trans masculine actor who is best known for their role as Glory in Nine Perfect Strangers, in which they acted alongside prominent stars such as Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Ironheart will talk about Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), “a brilliant young adult who while studying at MIT designs and builds a suit of armour similar to Iron Man’s in order to make herself into a superhero”.

Marvel fans are speculating that Riri Williams will have her debut before Ironheart premieres, by making an appearance on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set for release in November 2022.

Last week, Drag Race phenomenon, Shea Couleé, became the first non-binary actor to be confirmed as part of the cast of the MCU series, and the queer nerds lost their minds with the announcement.

“BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!” said Couleé on Twitter.

Now, Zoe Terakes joins Shea Couleé and other names such as Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel) on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new phase. The casting news from the MCU series indicates that Disney appears to be upholding its commitment to increasing overall diversity in its productions.

Ironheart is currently being produced and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.