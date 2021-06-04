10 queer songs to get you in the mood for Pride

Spending Pride at home this year will be hard for all of us LGBTQ+ folk, but by connecting through music and queer AF songs, we can still celebrate together. Check out this list of ten absolute bops that will no doubt have you dancing around your house!

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has broken record after record with this queer anthem, and no list could be complete without featuring such an iconic song. In the song, Lil Nas X embraces his sexuality and sings freely about the joys of gay sex.

I Don’t Want It At All – Kim Petras

Next up we have a song that will make you want to go out and get yourself a sugar daddy (because you are what? Sickening!). From the queer icon herself, Kim Petras’ I Don’t Want It All will have you screaming along to some seriously catchy lyrics.

Boys – Lizzo

It was hard to choose just one of Lizzo’s songs to include, but this 2018 summer anthem felt like the right choice for Pride season. Boys is the perfect song to get you moving and in the mood to party.

Pynk – Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes

Monáe, who last year came out as non-binary, had to be featured on this list for their incredible “celebration of creation, self-love, sexuality and pussy power.” In the song and accompanying video women express desire for each other and themselves.

Sally Pilgrim – Sally Pilgrim

New artist on the scene, Sally Pilgrim wrote a bop that any queer person can relate to; with lyrics like “Oh mother I’m still the same/ I haven’t changed/ I’ve only re-arranged” the song is about coming out and speaking your truth.

Jolene (Dumplin’ Remix) – Dolly Parton, DJ Ricky Luna

This remix to saint Dolly Parton’s Jolene is the ideal song to get you lipsyncing and sashaying around your living room. We can even take some inspiration from the queens of Drag Race who performed for the music video.

Toxic – Britney Spears

As an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and with millions of queer fans, Britney could not be left off a list of Pride songs! Toxic is an absolute classic that is loved by Gays all over the world.

Love shack – The B-52’s

We are throwing it all the way back to 1989 with The B-52’s and their queer anthem. Love Shack has resonated with generations of queer folk; it is a song that celebrates love in all its forms.

Does Your Mother Know – Christine Baranski, Philip Michael

Not including ABBA in some form on this list would be a crime. There is nothing that says ‘Pride’ more than a bunch of men dancing on the beach while Christina Baranski sings an Abba song, holding a cocktail.

Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

To finish this list off, we have a song that I am personally desperate to hear pound through the speakers in the George. This is a song that is guaranteed to get you up and dancing, and in the mood for pride.

A playlist for these 10 pride songs can be found at this link!