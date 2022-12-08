11 great LGBTQ+ Christmas movies you should watch this holiday season

Can you believe that Christmas is just around the corner? We most certainly cannot but don’t worry, we’ve put together a gorgeous list of LGBTQ+ Christmas movies to help you kickstart the festive mood!

From queer icons such as Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and Dolly Parton, these films are definitely worthy additions to your Christmas watchlist for this year.

So whether you want some festive cheer or some seasonal weepies, we’ve got the flicks to fill your stockings.

So without further ado, find a cosy spot and nestle in and let’s get into our list of 2022 festive flicks, shall we?

Happiest Season (2020)

Kristin Stewart and Aubrey Plaza in the SAME movie… Need I say more?! Happiest Season is a holiday romantic-comedy film written and directed by icon Clea DuVall. The story follows a Harper (Mackenzie Davis) who struggles to tell her conservative parents that she is a lesbian while she and her girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart) visit them during the Christmas holidays.

Rent (2005)

“Five hundred, twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes, is Rent really, a Christmas movie?” It sure is! The timeline begins on Christmas Eve 1989, and concludes on Christmas eve 1990, exactly one year later. The late Jonathan Larson wrote this poignant musical (he also wrote Tick, Tick…Boom!) and it is a devastating account of a group of New Yorkers who struggle with their careers, their love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic on their community.

Single All The Way (2021)

The plot of this film follows a gay man (Michael Urie) who somehow manages to convince his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend when he goes home for Christmas. However, his mother (Kathy Najimy) has other plans when she tries to set him up on a blind date…

Under the Christmas Tree (2021)

Under the Christmas Tree follows two women who cross paths because of their unique careers. The film’s description mentions an enchanting tree, some Christmas fairy dust, and a pâtissière extraordinaire. Say no more because we’re hooked. Definitely one to add to your list of LGBTQ+ Christmas movies to watch.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

Starring none other than Ella Hunt (Dickinson’s own Sue Gilbert), Anna and the Apocalypse is a British Christmas Zombie musical film. The story follows a town named Little Haven that is struck by a zombie apocalypse leaving Anna (Hunt) and her friends to save their loved ones. Director John McPhail has said that he took inspiration from West Side Story, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Breakfast Club when crafting this unique toe-tapping holiday movie.

Last Christmas (2019)

Queen Emma Thompson herself wrote the screenplay for this iconic Christmas movie about Kate (Emilia Clarke), a discontented Londoner who works as an elf in an all-year-round Christmas shop. However, things take a turn for the better when she meets Tom (Henry Golding), an incredibly handsome man who seems far too good to be true…

Dashing in December (2020)

Looking for queer cowboys, feel-good scenes, and Christmas delights? Well, Dashing in December is the feel-good gay cowboy movie we have been looking for. Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace and Peter Porte, Dashing in December follows a New York businessman who falls for the gruff ranch hand after returning to his rural roots for Christmas.

Christmas on the Square (2020)

There might not be any LGBTQ+ relationships or plot in this movie but, it’s got queer icons Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski so I mean, it most definitely counts. And wait until you hear what this one is about! An embittered scrooge of a woman (Baranski) returns to her hometown with plans to sell regardless of the consequences for the people who live there. However, a warm and kind angel (Good Golly Miss Dolly!) arrives to show her what would happen if she did so.

The Christmas Setup (2020)

Starring real-life married couple Blake Lee and Ben Lewis, Lifetime’s first LGBTQ+ Christmas movie follows a New York City lawyer Hugo (Lewis) who goes to Milwaukee with his best friend to spend Christmas with his mom. Fortunately, Hugo’s mom likes to play matchmaker and arranges for him to run into his old crush Patrick (Lee), who’s home from his high-powered job in Silicon Valley. Grab the Hugo to your Patrick, because you’re going to want to snuggle in with this film.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (2021)

If you love Drag Race, this one’s for you! In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah.

Carol (2015)

We could not conclude our list with Todd Haynes’ gorgeous movie starring icon and legend Cate Blanchett (“I am a lesbian”) and Rooney Mara. The story is based on Patricia Highsmith’s acclaimed novel The Price of Salt and follows Carol Aird (Blanchett) and Therese Belivet (Mara) who meet and fall in love against the backdrop of a less progressive 1950s New York.

These LGBTQ+ Christmas movies are some of our favourites, and we hope they bring you all of the Christmas spirit as we enter this holiday season!