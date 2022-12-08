Outhouse launches survey to help decide future of Dublin's beloved queer space

It’s time to have your say on the future of Outhouse, Dublin’s LGBTQ+ community and resource centre, in a new survey.

Founded from the ashes of the iconic Hirschfeld Centre, it’s twenty-five years since Outhouse opened its doors with the vision of a vibrant and safe space for LGBTQ+ people, groups, and organisations that is inclusive of the diversity within our communities. Much has been achieved to make that vision a reality, yet so much more is still to be done.

Outhouse holds a special place in the hearts and minds of many LGBTQ+ people as a place of safety, exploration, and acceptance. It also means something special to Dubs, having ignited the rejuvenation of Capel Street and holding a crucial role in the city’s social and cultural activism.

However, our LGBTQ+ communities are at a turning point in history. The legal and social progress of the last decade is unlikely to progress at the same pace we have witnessed as new political, legal, and social issues bubble to the top of society’s agenda. At the same time, extreme movements have taken aim at LGBTQ+ people, among others. Against this backdrop, we are planning for the future of Outhouse and how we can best support our LGBTQ+ communities.

Notwithstanding the challenging landscape, Outhouse believes that our communities are resilient and have weathered storms that seemed as great in the past. Together, we can continue changing Ireland with courage and teamwork and create the more equitable, tolerant, and diverse society we wish for.

Many questions are facing us about achieving our purpose, including fundamental questions such as “is our aim still relevant today as it was twenty-five years ago?”

The strategic plan we are creating will direct the future growth and evolution of Outhouse over the next five years; as part of making this plan, we invite our communities to share their feedback, hopes and needs through the survey on the following pages.

We strive to serve everyone in our communities and want to ensure we capture the expectations and desires of everyone in this survey. Without accurate information, many LGBTQ+ people remain invisible or unaccounted for. This survey will give us insights, provide a voice to everyone in our community, and contribute to informing and influencing the creation of our plans for the future.

TAKE THE OUTHOUSE SURVEY NOW!