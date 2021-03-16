15 gay bearded hotties on Instagram to get you thirsty

After a year of self-isolation and social distancing, we are all feeling more than a little touch-starved. Thankfully, in the age of social media, bearded hotties are never more than a click away on platforms like Instagram! For your pleasure, we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the hottest bearded gay men Instagram has to offer!

His honey-drenched body is only one reason to follow Jonny on Instagram. From his nerdy WandaVision cosplays to his original Pokémon designs, Jonny is the perfect mix of sexy and geeky to keep you crawling back for more.

If you aren’t drooling over Federico’s beard and body, it’s probably only because you’re distracted by the stunning Italian and Spanish beaches he’s often posing in front of.

Feeling thirsty yet? Don’t worry, Austin’s bringing the Hennessy! Going by “Hennessy Daddy” on his Twitter page, Austin is a model working out of Austin, Texas. From pool pics to gym selfies, Austin’s Instagram is sure to give you your fill of beard, body, and booty 🍑.

Massardi is the silver daddy we’ve all been dreaming of. Adorable with and without a shirt on (thought it’s usually off 😏). Come for the beard and stay for the kitten!

The Gay Beards – Brian & Jonathan ( @thegaybeards

Brian and Jonathan are best-friends from Portland, Oregon, and the co-creators of their Instagram page, The Gay Beards. Creating custom art using their beards as a canvas, this dynamic duo are working to bring a little more joy to the world, and looking damn good while doing it.

Matthew Camp is a well-known adult-film star and the recent victim of a hate crime that made news worldwide when his New York home was set on fire. Thankfully, Matthew is perfectly fine, but you should still follow him, you know, for moral support. No other reason 😉.

Red-headed Spanish twins, Julen and Iosu Martínez are hot on their own, but when you put them together? Next level sexy. These bearded hotties recently joined forces to start a joint Instagram and Onlyfans account 🔥

Khristian Colón is a Puerto Rican comedian serving up laughs and looks on his Instagram page. Bouncing back and forth from re-posts from his comedy TikTok page and jaw-dropping thirst traps, Kristian’s Instagram is a one-stop-shop.

Our next two bearded hotties are partners! First up we have Erik Cappa. Erik lives and works in Rome, Italy. On his Instagram account, Erik highlights his life as a competitive swimmer – which means he posts lots and lots of speedo pics.

Next on our list is Erik’s partner, Emilio Ponz! And with a build like that, it’s not hard to believe that Emilio works as an architect in Rome. We know that architects don’t build houses, but we can only hope that every now and then Emilio participates in a little shirtless manual labour in the Italian sunshine.

Greggory is an adult-film star, often starring alongside Rocco Steele. Outside of his acting, Greggory works as a model and activist in Washington D.C. If you think this bearded hottie looks good here, we highly recommend you go check out his Instagram for even more thirst traps.

You might recognize Matt Lister from Drag Race UK. Matt was one of the original ‘Brit Crew’ members for the show’s first series. Now Matt works as a fitness writer for Attitude Magazine. We have to admit though, we’re really going to miss seeing Matt in those Brit Crew trunks every week.

Jon Gómez de la Peña ( @jongomezdelap

We don’t know if it’s the stuffed animals or Jon, but we are suddenly craving a cuddle. Just kidding, it’s definitely Jon 😍. Jon Gómez de la Peña is a Barcelona-based artist and audio-visual creator for Ramen.Tv.

Cody James Young ( @codyjyoung

You wanted a bearded hottie? Cody Young is giving you that and more with his head-to-toe hairy physique. A photographer, model, and activist from New York City, Cody’s Instagram page serves up his thirst traps with a smile and body to die for.

If you don’t recognise RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 contestant Sasha Belle, we don’t blame you. Since their early elimination on the popular drag competition show, “Sasha”, who now goes by Frisbee Jenkins on social media, has left Drag Race viewers and alumni alike gobsmacked when they started an incredibly successful Onlyfans account in 2020. Frisbee’s Instagram, now a mix of drag looks and thirst traps to drool over, is a welcome reason for anyone to come see that this old queen has learned some new tricks.