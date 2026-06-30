At least 50 arrested for defying ban on Istanbul Pride

At least 50 people were arrested by Turkish police on June 28 during a Pride event in Istanbul. The protest went ahead despite an indirect ban on Pride parades and celebrations enacted in 2015.

On June 28, police increased security, erecting iron barriers around the famous Taksim Square. Local authorities banned large gatherings and rallies in key areas, and subways and transportation to these areas were limited.

People still gathered to carry out demonstrations in other neighbourhoods of the city, chanting, “My love, today isn’t over yet. In fact, we’re just getting started. We’re not giving up. We’ll keep taking to the streets from every corner we’re in,” according to France 24.

Included in the arrests was journalist Muberra Unsal, from the Journalists’ Union of Turkey, who confirmed she was detained despite holding a valid press card.

“Journalists covering the Istanbul Pride March faced unlawful interference again this year. Despite repeatedly identifying herself as a journalist, Unsal was also taken into custody,” the Union said on X.

Pride parades had been peacefully taking place in Turkey since 2003, drawing over 100,000 people to Istanbul, until the ban was enacted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who cited “safety concerns” and the need to maintain “public order”.

Demonstrations have taken place each year since the ban, but are typically met with water cannons, tear gas, and arrests. 53 people, including journalists, were arrested at similar Istanbul Pride protests in 2025.

After Pride celebrations were made illegal in 2015, LGBTQ+ organisations were also barred from making statements. Homosexuality is legal in Turkey but has faced strong opposition since Erdoğan took office in 2014. Gay marriage has not been legalised, and Erdoğan blames the LGBTQ+ community for the declining birth rate in Turkey.

Furthermore, Turkey was ranked 47 out of 49 countries in Europe for its LGBTQ+ rights, laws and protections in May by ILGA-Europe’s 18th annual Rainbow Map.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a gay bar in Istanbul was ordered to close its doors due to unspecified violations. This comes as an Islamist group launched a campaign against the bar’s alleged involvement in an LGBTQ+ cruise set to dock in Istanbul on July 8.