Activists from Ireland and the UK celebrated at Traveller Pride Awards 2026

Nine activists from Ireland and the UK won big at the Traveller Pride Awards 2026. Marking their 17th edition this year, the awards bring together members of the Traveller community, allies, and supporters to celebrate achievement, culture, and pride.

The awards ceremony is part of Traveller Pride Week, an annual occurrence to promote the Traveller community’s unique contribution to Irish society while combating discrimination and stigma. With a full programme of events across Ireland, Traveller Pride Week creates unique opportunities to celebrate Traveller culture, identity, and history, while challenging misconceptions and stereotypes.

The Traveller Pride Awards 2026 took place in Dublin on May 21, with a ceremony to honour individuals and organisations that are making a positive impact for the Traveller community in Ireland.

The awards are organised by the The Traveller Pride Week Steering Committee, which comprises representatives from Involve CLG, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, Irish Traveller Movement, National Traveller Women’s Forum, Exchange House Ireland, Minceirs Whidden and Parish of the Travelling Community and is supported by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

At this year’s ceremony, nine activists and community members were recognised in a range of awards categories, including Education, Enterprise and Innovation, Music, Arts or Culture, Sport, Intersectionality, Community, Youth (12-18 years) and Youth (19-25 years).

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Winning the Lifetime Achievement Award was Irish Traveller Tenor John Doherty, who sings in operatic style and in the “Bel Canto” style, the Italian vocal style of the 18th and early 19th centuries.

The Education Award went to Cathleen McDonagh Clark, who is Education and Training Service Manager at Exchange House Ireland National Travellers Service. Despite leaving school at a young age, McDonagh Clark went on to achieve a Diploma in Pastoral Leadership, a BA in Theology and Philosophy, a Master’s in Theology, a Certificate in First Line Management, and postgraduate study in Theories of Adult Education.

Bounce Back Recycling, a social enterprise established by Galway Traveller Movement, won the Enterprise and Employment Award for their work in bringing together environmental sustainability and social inclusion. Since 2017, the group have recycled and upcycled more than 250,000 bulky waste items, turning waste into wages and creating meaningful employment.

Dol O’Reilly won the Community Award for his work as a Community Health Worker with Tipperary Rural Travellers’ Project for over 25 years. Living in Wallors Lot, Cashel, County Tipperary, Dol has played a major role in the lives of over 100 children in the local community.

The Intersectionality Award was won by Emma Ward, a freelance journalist, disability rights activist, and proud Irish Traveller. Through her writing and advocacy, Ward explores how different identities shape people’s experiences of discrimination, belonging, and justice.

Kyle Harvey took home the Youth (18-25) Award. Harvey is finishing a degree in Bioanalytical Science at ATU Letterkenny, and throughout his educational journey, he has navigated significant challenges while living with Autism and Dyspraxia. He is also a founding member of Synapse, a support space for neurodivergent students on campus. Through engagement with Donegal Travellers Project, he has welcomed and supported young Travellers and Roma children taking part in the ATU and DTP afterschool programme.

The Youth (12-18) Award went to the Offaly Traveller Movement Youth Group, recognising a group of young people who are using creativity to celebrate who they are and to share that pride with their wider community.

Martin McDonagh of Balbriggan Travellers won the Music, Arts and Culture Award for his work in copper art and for creating space for conversation about Traveller culture, identity, mental health, wellbeing, and support through his workshops.

The Sport Award went to Michael Reilly of Longford who, as Social Innovation and Inclusion Officer, has created sports initiatives that champion diversity, equity, and social inclusion. His work supports a wide range of communities, including Travellers and Roma, asylum seekers and refugees, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and people from disadvantaged areas.

Speaking about the 2026 ceremony, host Martin Beanz Warde said: “These Traveller Pride Awards show there are many ways to be a Traveller.

“Our theme is ‘Looking back, Moving forward: Being an individual while celebrating our collective history’ – and these awards highlight individual identities while also celebrating pride in the community and contribution to wider society overall.”

Echoing these words, Maureen Ward of Minceirs Whidden and the Traveller Pride Week Steering Committee said, “For young Travellers in particular, events such as the Traveller Pride Awards are hugely important.

“They allow young people to see role models from within their own community, people whose success, leadership and resilience show what is possible. Traveller Pride is about celebration, but it is also about visibility and the right of every Traveller child and young person to grow up proud of who they are.”