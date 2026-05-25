Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo comes out as gay in heartfelt post

Lead vocalist of rockband Beartooth, Caleb Shomo, has come out as gay in a heartfelt social media post.

The 33-year-old shared the post on Sunday, May 24, in which he stated: “There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late, and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am a proudly gay man.”

He continued, “I encourage anyone who’s struggling with who they are to give yourself grace. Give yourself patience. Be honest with yourself.

“Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can thinking it will change like I did. Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you. Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day.”

Following his coming out, Shomo received strong support from fans, peers and friends. His now ex-wife of 14 years, Fleur Shomo, posted, “I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb. I have cared more about his well being over the years than anything else in the world.”

She further said, “You also ask yourself constantly if you’re a bad person for wondering wtf this means for your world & the anger you also feel.”

One of Beartooth’s most recent singles, ‘Free’, received mixed reactions for its atypical shift from the band’s signature music. The music video features Shomo in drag and singing about “the emotional roller coaster that is living”.

Shomo’s performance in the video attracted some hate online, with fellow musician Chris Fronzak also sharing discriminatory comments.

Lead singer of heavy metal band Disturbed, David Draiman, supported Shomo during the criticism of ‘Free’, saying “Bowie, Mercury and so many others, took rock to a level only few dared to go, and did it with power, class and grace.”

On May 15, the band released ‘Pure Ecstasy’, the title track for their upcoming album, which will be released on August 28. To celebrate the album release, they will be touring around the United States, starting in November.