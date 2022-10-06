The internet is going wild for these adorable gay albatrosses

The internet has gone wild after a pair of gay albatrosses featured in a new episode of the BBC’s Frozen Planet II. The nature docu-series narrated by David Attenborough introduced viewers to the lovebirds last weekend, with clips from the show instantly going viral.

On the uninhabited subarctic island of Antipodes in New Zealand, Frozen Planet II drew attention towards a 14 year-old male albatross who had reached the stage of maturity where he was ready to look for a mate. After attracting a female candidate, the bird attempted to impress her by conducting a traditional courtship ritual and showing off his wingspan.

However, the albatross was cock-blocked (for lack of a better term) by another male who swooped in and drove the female suitor away.

Thankfully, our protagonist wasn’t heartbroken for long, as soon enough, another singleton arrived.

Once more, the albatross tried to woo his potential partner, and this time it was a resounding success! Within minutes, the pair were cuddling and grooming each other, with Attenborough revealing that they are in-fact both males. He also suggested that they now may spend the rest of their lives together… How cute!

According to the infamous narrator, on the Antipodes Islands, gay partnerships are becoming increasingly common, as there are three times as many male albatrosses as female albatrosses. This is because females feed further North in waters used by industrial fishing fleets, where they unfortunately can fall victim to the machinery and equipment.

“A same-sex partnership like this may bring no survival advantage, but is apparently preferable to a life alone,” Attenborough states.

This is just one example of homosexuality in nature, with Penguins also being notorious for their queer relationships. Earlier this year, Diego and Zorro, two gay penguins in the Bournemouth Oceanarium, hatched a baby, Ponyo, making them successful surrogate parents.