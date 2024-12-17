11 amazing queer graphic novels you should check out

To end 2024, David Ferguson traces back through the queer graphic novels he read during the last 12 months.

One of my odd compulsions over the last few years is to keep a list of all the things I have read and watched during the year. I was actually quite surprised looking over the 2024 list. I thought, as I am a gay man, that there would be more of a focus on stories on or by gay men. I guess I just love a good story no matter who writes it and it shows there’s a diverse world of comics out there.

A few of these should be well-known but I hope you find some new recommendations. Sidenote: if you plan on buying a book, please support your local comic or book shop where possible.

Horny & High: Vol 2 (2020)

Created by Ed Firth



Kicking off the list of queer graphic novels I read this year is Horny & High: Vol 2. I actually picked this up, along with Vol. 1, at Thought Bubble in 2023. Ed Firth asked me what drew me to pick them up and, well, I guess I judged a book by its cover. I liked the art and the title was intriguing.

The book looks at chemsex culture in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s no-holds-barred in content and shows the real consequences of drug abuse – definitely categorised as adult with sexual content throughout. There’s a lot of depth to be found in the story. I’m looking forward to Vol. 3.

Are You My Mother? (2012)

Created by Alison Bechdel

Alison Bechdel may be top of the table when it comes to creating autobiographical comics. This is a follow-up to her first graphic memoir Fun Home (2006), which dealt with her childhood but much of the focus went on her relationship with her father. This one, as the title suggests, deals with her relationship with her mother and how her mother felt about her writing Fun Home. It is also a look into the world of psychiatry as Bechdel talks about her relationship with her therapists and discusses the theories behind the practice.

Self-Esteem and the End of the World (2024)

Created by Luke Healy



People who have read my stuff before will know I’m a big fan of Luke Healy. For over a decade, fictional Luke Healy has invested all of his self-esteem into his career. But two years post-publication of his latest book, and suffering the blow of his twin brother not finding him fit to act as best man, both Luke’s career and self-esteem seem to have disintegrated. All this is set against the backdrop of global warming. My favourite section is where Hollywood is trying to adapt one of his early works. Real world Luke Healy always manages to create smart and funny stuff.

Forbidden Altars (2024)

Created by Clare Foley

Clare Foley creates some beautiful-looking work and has developed somewhat of a niche with her adaptations, first with her adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s short story, La Grande Bretèche, and now with her adaptation of two short stories by Saki. This time she switches the genders of characters and creates new versions of the stories. Clare Foley explained: “Adaptation of old work gives you free rein to write about whatever you like, and run with whatever oblique references exist in the text which you’d like to develop, and view it with a whole new lens.”

Gender Queer: A Memoir Deluxe Edition (2022)

Created by Maia Kobabe

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe ⛔️ Kobabe’s 2019 debut graphic memoir is the most banned book in America, having been outlawed by 41 school districts. ✒️ The coming-of-age story follows Kobabe’s exploration of gender identity while coming out as non-binary. pic.twitter.com/JREyiE1PAp — Openly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Openly) September 30, 2022

I was inspired to read this book after I read that it is one of the most banned books in the United States. I also wanted to understand what it is to be non-binary. Everybody’s story is different of course, but Maia Kobabe does a good job of showing what was going on in eir* head throughout the book. When, as discussed in the book, Maia Kobabe set out to be a comic book creator, e* never wanted to tell an autobiographical book but ended up creating one of the better ones.

*Maia uses Spivak pronouns: e/em/eir

Queer in Asia (2021)

Created by Seven

I was instantly drawn in by the wonderful art. It looks like screenshots of a high-end anime. The book is another autobiography. Is Tian Fushi a misunderstood manga artist, a depraved citizen of Chinese pornography, a young gay man gone astray in an ultraviolent world, a lost boy out of Peter Pan’s Neverland? Will he discover who he really is?

I loved the writing style as we get snippets of his story and the reader has to figure out who he really is as he struggles to do so himself. It is also nice to get work from a queer person from another part of the world. I hope to see more from them. This is another one with adult content.

Threshold (2021)

Created by Rian Romero Gladnick

In a very atmospheric book, Gladnick shows the emotional impact of his transition and how he struggles with who he is. I’ve never felt more inside an artist’s head and it is another book that has helped me understand (some of) the struggle of another group in our LGBTQ+ community. Gladnick has a unique voice and is another creator I want to see more of. This is kind of haunting and I have been thinking about the book ever since I read it.

Other Ever Afters (2022)

Created by Melanie Gillman

In this feminist, queer fairy-tale collection, the princesses, mermaids, knights, barmaids, children, and wise old women who have been forced to sit on the sidelines in classic stories take centre stage. I originally thought this was a retelling of old stories but Melanie Gillman has created new and queer stories that retain the feel of the older fairy tales we grew up with. Definitely one for all ages.

Roaming (2023)

Created by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki

I think this was another judge-a-book-by-its-cover. I found this in Little Deer Comics’ LGBTQ+ section. The story is set during a much-anticipated trip to New York planned by two friends. An unexpected fling blossoms between one friend and a casual acquaintance, and throws their long-term friendship off-balance.

Jillian Tamaki’s art is beautiful and New York has never looked this good. Some seriously wondrous sequences highlight some of the sights. Mariko Tamaki’s dialogue is also so natural. Together, they create such three-dimensional female characters. This book aces the Bechdel Test. This was so good that it inspired me to purchase the last book on my list.

Alien Heart Volume 2 (2023)

Created by Anna Fitzpatrick

Next on my list of queer graphic novels that I read this year is from another creator that I have talked about before. I am so glad she is working in the genre of science fiction nowadays. She creates such detailed backgrounds and interesting characters.

In this volume, Ivy is doubting her heroic quest and her crush. I’m still rooting for Ivy as she is so likeable and you see the system is working against her. You’ll feel her struggle. However, she has some new friends so maybe they’ll encourage her to keep fighting! Some cool sci-fi concepts in here too.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (2019)

Created by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell and Mariko Tamaki

Mariko Tamaki wanted to create a story about a toxic relationship and, oh boy, is Laura Dean toxic with a capital T. I relate to the main character Freddy as I too have maybe neglected friends in an all-consuming relationship. Don’t be too hard on her though. Laura Dean is popular and cute and manipulative.

Boy does Mariko Tamaki know how to write dialogue. Rosemary Valero-O’Connell’s art is wonderful too and that is one of the more engaging covers I’ve seen. Literally tells the whole story.

That’s what I have read so far in 2024. Feel free to let me know if you’ve discovered something good. I’m always eager to read more queer graphic novels. Go support some queer creatives!