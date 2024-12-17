Man jailed for murder of Kenyan LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba

A Kenyan court has sentenced freelance photographer Jackton Odhiambo to 50 years in prison for the murder of Edwin Chiloba, a prominent LGBTQ+ activist and fashion designer. Chiloba’s tragic killing in early 2023 sent shockwaves through Kenya’s LGBTQ+ community, a group already facing widespread discrimination and hostility.

Chiloba’s body was discovered inside a metal box abandoned near Eldoret, a town in western Kenya, in January 2023. Authorities revealed that 25-year-old Odhiambo, Chiloba’s housemate and potential partner, had been arrested soon after the killing. Neighbours reported hearing loud arguments between the two on New Year’s Eve when they returned home from celebrating.

According to the post-mortem examination, Chiloba had died from asphyxiation caused by smothering. Investigators found socks stuffed into his mouth, which led to him suffocating. Additional evidence reported by the BBC indicated that Chiloba was sexually assaulted prior to his death.

Although there was widespread speculation that the killing stemmed from a case of intimate partner violence, the court made no conclusive ruling on the motive. During sentencing, the presiding judge, Reuben Nyakundi, described Odhiambo as “a vengeful person” who betrayed and murdered someone close to him. Justice Nyakundi added that the perpetrator showed no remorse for the crime.

The case has underscored the severe challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya. Despite Chiloba’s reputation as an advocate for queer visibility and equality, LGBTQ+ individuals in the country face routine discrimination, harassment, and violence. Homosexuality remains criminalised under Kenya’s Penal Code, which prescribes prison terms of up to 14 years for same-sex activity.

Chiloba’s death sparked fresh outrage over the plight of Kenya’s LGBTQ+ community and calls for reform. However, Kenyan authorities, including President William Ruto, have dismissed LGBTQ+ rights as irrelevant, with Ruto branding it a “non-issue.”

Edwin Chiloba, who was both a designer and a well-known activist, had worked tirelessly to promote LGBTQ+ acceptance and equality in Kenya. His efforts will not be forgotten with many honouring his memory and continuing to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ people in the East African Nation.

In a statement published on December 4 in response to the initial guilty verdict, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission wrote: “We continue to call on the Kenyan government, law enforcement and judiciary to strengthen their commitment to addressing violence against LGBTIQ+ residents of Kenya”