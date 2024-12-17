Watch: The White Lotus Season 3 trailer teases chaos and queer romance

The first teaser for The White Lotus Season 3 has been released and fans can look forward to yet another chaotic and queer holiday.

This time, the award-winning dark comedy-drama trades Hawaii and Italy for the stunning landscapes of Thailand, with new characters and fresh storylines. Joining the cast is Blackpink superstar Lalisa Manobal (known as Lisa), making her acting debut as a resort staff member and dancer.

Also starring are Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Fallout‘s Walton Goggins, Fargo‘s Carrie Coon, Palm Royale‘s Leslie Bibb, Scream 3’s Parker Posey, Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs, and Made of Honor’s Michelle Monaghan. Returning to the series is Natasha Rothwell, reprising her fan-favourite role as spa manager Belinda from Season 1.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is also set to up the ante with an array of queer storylines. The trailer highlights a tender moment between two men beneath a glittering fireworks display, a dance sequence made of bisexual dreams and a nightclub kiss that appears to involve Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood.

Set at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort on Koh Samui, the new instalment teases a rapid descent into disarray. As seen in the trailer, what begins as a serene wellness getaway soon spirals into theft, drama, and tragedy–with at least one dead body already being carted away.

The new season was filmed across Thailand’s Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Fans won’t have to wait too long to check in again, as the new episodes are set to hit screens from February 16, 2025.

Creator Mike White previously hinted at the season’s thematic direction. “The first season was about money, the second tackled sex, and this time we’re exploring death, Eastern spirituality, and religion,” he revealed. “It’ll be bigger, crazier, and funnier.”

Previous seasons of The White Lotus garnered widespread critical acclaim, with the first earning 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, and the second nabbing 23 nominations and five wins, including Best Supporting Actress for series favourite Jennifer Coolidge.

Like a gap year student looking for an awakening, we are willing and ready to head to Thailand soon. See you there!