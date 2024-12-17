Three convicted over storming drag storytime event in Kerry

Three people have been convicted of public order offences after storming a drag storytime event in Kerry in July 2023. Two of the accused were also handed down common assault convictions when they appeared before Tralee District Court earlier this week.

The event in question took place on July 13, 2023, as part of Kingdom Pride’s festival lineup. Hosted by drag performers Butch Chastity and Miggeldy Bubbles in Tralee Library, an anti-LGBTQ+ group stormed the room, livestreaming as they disrupted proceedings.

The court was told that a number of the event organisers were assaulted, as was a security guard, and it was alleged that volunteers were called prostitutes and “absolute creatures”, amongst other names. The agitators also started shouting that it was “immoral to read filth to children”.

The young people in attendance were taken to a corner of the room, where organisers used umbrellas to shield them from the commotion and from being recorded. This went on for several minutes before Gardaí intervened. Eyewitnesses at the time described it as a “terrifying situation.”

Ross Lahive, an Irish People Party candidate in the European elections, was among the accused. The evidence demonstrated that he had barged aside a library security guard, thrown a man on the ground, twisted a woman’s arm and assaulted a photographer.

Although he denied the charges, Judge David Waters convicted him on all counts.

“There is clear evidence in relation to all four assaults,” the judge said, according to RTÉ. He added it was “beyond any doubt whatsoever” that the 45-year-old had also breached public order law.

Margo Mills was accused of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour, as well as assaulting another woman, all of which she denied. However, Judge Waters said he had no doubt about the former and also convicted her of assault, though this was more of a technical matter.

Finally, Stephen McGeough was convicted of using threatening or insulting words provoking breach of the peace, accusations which he denied.

All three people convicted in relation to storming the drag storytime event in Kerry will be sentenced on Friday, while each of the five assault victims is entitled to give impact statements, should they wish.