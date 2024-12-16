While the film and TV industries have significantly stocked up on their LGBTQ+ storylines, finding good (!) lesbian couples still requires an intensive search to make sure you’re not ending up with an entirely male-gaze-directed plot or a very stereotypical representation of queer women.

Too often, filmmakers choose to centre a lesbian woman who’s harsh, grumpy, depressed and fundamentally lonely until another woman comes into her life. A representation many can agree has done a lot of damage to those trying to come out to themselves.

However, movies and TV series depicting authentic, interesting and touching lesbian lovers are out there. While some of them are probably known to anyone who desperately combed streaming platforms for two women in love to fangirl over, some of these listed lesbian couples might still be a newfound treasure.

Get your watchlists out and start adding!

1) Héloïse and Marianne from Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Let’s start strong. Whoever has not watched this masterpiece of a movie yet may be advised to do so now. While for some, the slow storytelling might not offer enough action, others will cherish this aspect. It is slow-paced, authentically depicting the developing love, longing and vulnerability of the two main characters Héloïse, who will soon be forced to marry, and her portrait painter Marianne. Directed entirely for and through the female gaze, Céline Sciamma’s movie is a must-watch, even though you may cry your heart out at the end.

2) Harper and Abby from Happiest Season

Moving on to happier content that’s also perfectly fitting for the Christmas season. Happiest Season tells the story of Harper and Abby as they celebrate Christmas with Harper’s family- who do not know she’s a lesbian. With both hiding who they are amidst other ongoing family drama, chaos inevitably begins to unfold. Also, any film that features both Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza (embodying Harper’s ex-girlfriend Riley) is worth watching.

3) Laila and Khanum from Margarita with a Straw

While most lesbian couples in movies and TV are able-bodied, this film is a must-watch as it depicts the story of Indian teenager Laila living with cerebral palsy. It tells a touching story about sexuality, inclusion, self-love, and self-acceptance. During a semester abroad in New York, Laila falls in love with activist Khanum, a girl of Pakistani-Bangladeshi descent who is blind. Their relationship helps Laila accept her bisexuality and though they might not be destined to be with each other forever, their strong relationship impacts Laila’s journey to becoming an independent adult significantly.

4) Nelly and Nadine from Nelly & Nadine

Yes, this is a documentary but honestly, why not? This is just an example of the many good documentary movies and series out there about real-life lesbian couples. Nelly and Nadine have a moving and captivating story. Both women met and fell in love in Ravensbrück concentration camp in 1944, which they survived before being separated after WW2 ended. They managed to find each other again, and this film tells their story intimately through family archives.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival (@gazefilmfest)

5) Emily and Sue from Dickinson

It is very rare to find a couple on television that manages to intertwine with each other so well. Emily and Sue were real-life people who were in love in an era that was strict and confined. Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt manage to capture that feeling so truthfully and create one of the most beautiful love stories on screen.

6) Toni and Shelby from The Wilds

This series will have you captivated until the very last second with its many unexpected plot twists. What’s more, watching Toni and Shelby’s ‘enemies to lovers’ storyline, representing struggles of a strict Christian upbringing on queer self-acceptance, will have you drawn to watch the whole series in just one sitting. These two seem to be able to face and defy any challenges, and should be added to everyone’s list of favourite lesbian couples from film or TV.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Wilds (@thewildsonprime)

7) Nicole and Waverly from Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp is the show to watch if you need sci-fi lesbians in your life. Nicole Haught and Waverly Earp are the show’s very cute couple who also kick a lot of supernatural ass. Lesbian power couples are always fun to watch.

8) Dani and Jamie from The Haunting of Bly Manor

Need a bit of horror in your movies and TV series featuring lesbian couples? Well, look no further than this show. The Haunting of Bly Manor tracks the love story of Dani and Jamie, with an extra bit of spookiness and drama mixed in. The portrayal of their relationship is well done, though it takes a little while to kick off.

9) Mae and George from Feel Good

Non-binary comedian Mae Martin’s semi-biographical rom-com depicts some very relatable struggles experienced in a queer relationship. The series follows the developing love between Mae and George amidst the chaos of other personal struggles Mae’s character is going through at the same time. However, while there are lows in Mae and George’s relationship, they learn to tackle their problems together, growing stronger while doing so.

10) Maya and Carina from Station 19

A spin-off series in the Grey’s Anatomy universe, Station 19 took an experimental leap and decided to pair one of the lead firefighters with one of the newer doctors, leading to an explosive union. Maya and Carina are one of the hottest couples on television now with devoted fans who credit them with being a match made in heaven.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Station 19 (@station19)

11) Mildred and Gwendolyn from Ratched

Queer icon Sarah Paulson made her solo TV debut in this series, as she portrays the ruthless villain Nurse Mildred Ratched. However, the show also introduces a storyline around the character’s sexuality, as she eventually falls in love with Cynthia Nixon’s character Gwendolyn, defying all odds in an era that classed homosexuality as a mental illness.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ratched (@ratchednetflix)

12) Anne Lister and Ann Walker from Gentleman Jack

Historically noted for being openly lesbian during a time when people weren’t as accepting, Anne Lister and Ann Walker spend the entirety of the first series trying to dodge the societal expectations thrown at them. Their setbacks only make them stronger and (spoiler alert) we see them take the sacrament together as a symbol of marriage at the end of the series, which actually happened in real life.

13) Maggie and Alex from Supergirl

Alex Danvers’ coming out journey is one of the most authentic stories told on television. Her first relationship was with the woman that made her realise that she was a lesbian, Maggie. Their relationship is one of the first lesbian storylines explored in the show and is also one of the most gorgeous.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von TeamFloriana (@teamfloriana)

14) Piper and Alex from Orange Is The New Black

It’s a classic! Although they are awful to one another at various stages throughout the show, Vauseman is ultimately one of the most iconic lesbian couples on TV. Through the ups and downs, they are always learning from each other and above everything else, they love each other deeply.

15) Stef and Lena from The Fosters

One of the greatest lesbian relationships on television, Stef and Lena paved the way for many LGBTQ+ folks throughout The Fosters’s five-year run. Their relationship is showcased through an extremely honest lens. Each argument, setback and triumph is included in the show, making their love for one another clear.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Fosters (@thefosterstv)

16) Casey and Izzie from Atypical

Casey, the sister of the show’s main character Sam, explores her sexuality throughout Atypical’s seasons, and we watch her develop an intense relationship with fellow track runner Izzie. Both grow throughout their relationship and watching them navigate their family issues, school stress and other struggles together is as enjoyable to watch as the main plot of the series.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Atypical (@atypicalnetflix)

17) Tara and Darcy from Heartstopper

Heartstopper’s Tara and Darcy navigate every struggle that comes up in their relationship with so much positive and mature communication, as well as mutual understanding, that will hopefully inspire many couples out there. They are just as sweet as any other couple in the series.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Heartstopper (@heartstopper)

With that, this non-exhaustive list of the best lesbian couples in movies and TV series concludes! If you think we’ve missed one, or have some recommendations, be sure to let us know.