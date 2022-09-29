Gay pro-wrestler Anthony Bowens made history alongside his teammate Max Caster after winning the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) tag team championship. He is the first out gay competitor to do so at the AEW Grand Slam, winning the championship title match alongside his partner against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Yesterday, September 28, he spoke about the importance of the win, saying: “I want to take a second to speak on something that I don’t really talk about much on camera. Some of you know, some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this.”

He continued: “I never thought I would be able to live my dreams because there was a time when I was very confused, and I didn’t know how to accept myself, but I fought through that bulls**t. I fought through all that bulls**t and now I cry because I’m a champion.”

Anthony Bowens finished the heartfelt message by addressing those who are in a similar position as he was, saying: “It doesn’t have to be about your sexuality, it can be if you’re depressed, if you’re being bullied, if life just sucks. Just know that everything gets better. We’re living proof of that.”

The wrestler took to Twitter to express his elation after winning the match, saying: “When my Nana passed in 2015, I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it!”

To anyone who needs to hear it right now..it all gets better. ✂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s8s7zzKUYe — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 27, 2022

The 31-year-old spoke about representation for LGBTQ+ people in the sport in an interview earlier this year, saying: “Wrestling is in such a better place now in terms of representation. Especially with the AEW roster where we have myself, Sonny Kiss, Nyla Rose, and we just signed Jake Atlas.”

He continued: “So the representation is ever-growing. And we’re all prominently featured on television, too! Nyla Rose was the first trans woman to be a champion on television and I’m in the main event of Dynamite. We’re not afraid at AEW to let our performers go out there and be themselves and be successful by being present and being visible on television.”