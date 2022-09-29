Professional development programme Legacy Dublin 2022 looking for LGBTQ+ participants

Legacy Dublin 2022 is a new initiative launched by the global social enterprise Common Purpose and they are looking for LGBTQ+ young people to join their programme this October.

Organised in association with other sponsors such as IDA Ireland, the Department of Rural & Community Development, Foróige, Google, Lewis Silkin and NTMA, the new initiative Legacy Dublin 2022 is a three-day professional development programme designed for people aged 18-25.

The launch of this new initiative took place at the beginning of the summer in Dublin, but the programme will take place from October 26 to 28 in different locations in the city. Over the three days, the young participants in this project will explore the future of their city and how they could have an impact on it, leaving their own legacy.

The first day will be dedicated to discussing how to make Dublin a more inclusive city for everyone. On the second day, the participants will be able to hear inspiring Social Impact Projects with Immersions and other speakers in the afternoon. Among them, Lisa Connell will discuss how Mother, the project she co-founded with club promoter Cormac Cashman, was born and how it works as a funding model for GCN.

Then on the last day, which will be dedicated to ‘Creating your Legacy’, groups of participants will be mentored through the creation of their own action projects to be pitched in front of social impact investors.

The organisers are hoping that a diverse group of participants will take part in the three-day programme, to reflect all aspects of Dublin’s society. If you wish to be part of it, the main requirement is a passion for the city and an interest in shaping its future and making it more inclusive.

What do you want your generation's Legacy to be? On 26-28 October, young, leaders (18-25 years old) will come together at #Dublin22 to shape Dublin’s future Follow @legacydublin22 on Instagram and TikTok and register now: https://t.co/6ZOS3SqOTu@CommonPurpose #Dublin #leaders pic.twitter.com/vNhw2hJnQy — Common Purpose IE (@CommonPurposeIE) August 30, 2022

Commenting on the initiative, CEO of Common Purpose Dara Connolly said: “Legacy is a unique initiative for empowering young people to have a voice in their future”. She added, “The key is for this programme to be as inclusive as possible, allowing the participants to listen and learn from their peers and work on projects together to imagine a “city for all”. The ideas that come from these 3 days will be incredible as they have been to date around the world!”

Niah Covell, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Lead at IDA Ireland, said, “The opportunity to have young people come together to discuss issues such as Mental Health, Social Justice, Sustainability, Inclusion is so powerful. We know this group represent the thought leaders of the future – and we want to support an initiative that gives them the time, space and guidance to consider how to make Dublin a city for everyone.”

If you wish to take part in the three-day Legacy Dublin 2022 programme, find out more about how you can apply here.