The Ink Factory announces return of wonderful tattoo fundraising initiative

The Ink Factory has proudly announced the return of its annual tattoo drive in support of suicide prevention. It will be held in its Dublin-based studios on Wellington Quay and Parliament Street, on Saturday, October 8.

This year, all money raised from the tattoo drive will go to the JC Foundation, a new mental health organisation dedicated to supporting young people in Ireland. On the day, people wishing to get tattooed can choose from two different designs: ‘Care’ which acts as a €50 donation, as well as ‘Stay Strong’ which is a €100 donation.

The Ink Factory has expressed its gratitude to the donors who have participated in the past, saying: “We deeply appreciate your willingness in previous years to donate and would ask you again to book in, get inked and help us raise much-needed funds to promote positive mental health in Ireland.”

Booking is strongly advised for the event, and it will run from 11am to 7pm in both locations. If getting a tattoo isn’t for you, you can still donate to this worthy cause on the JC Foundation website, with the initiative aiming to raise €20,000 on the day.

About the JC Foundation

The JC Foundation is a new organisation whose mission is to improve the mental health of young people in Ireland. The main goal of the foundation is to provide 365 therapy sessions each year to young adults who cannot afford to pay for it themselves. The JC Foundation recognises how important it is for all of us to show kindness to one another, regardless of race, gender, sexuality, or faith.

Fundraising events, such as the one being organised by The Ink Factory, help to make the provision of these services possible, so be sure to get down, and get inked for a worthy cause!