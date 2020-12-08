Anti-LGBTQ+ Hungarian MEP portrayed as queer icon in mural following gay orgy scandal

The anti-LGBTQ+ Hungarian MEP at the centre of a gay sex party scandal has become a queer icon.

Last week, a conservative anti-LGBTQ+ Hungarian MEP Viktor Orban resigned after police caught him at a queer sex party in breach of COVID-19 lockdown laws.

European Parliament member representing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, Jozsef Szajer, was detained by police while attempting to leave a 25-man sex party in Belgium on Friday night. Authorities escorted him home where he showed them his European diplomatic passport and claimed immunity.

While attempting to escape, Szajer reportedly injured himself after jumping from the window of an apartment block’s first floor, where the gathering took place. Prosecutors stated that there were drugs found in his bag, however, the former Hungarian MEP denied they were his.

Police fined the 25 men €250 each for breaking rules limiting gatherings to four before releasing them. Belgian media reports that there were two other EU diplomats at the sex party, both of whom claimed immunity.

The story has inspired Italian street artist Laika to create an icon of Szajer wearing a leather harness surrounded by five naked men with a rainbow tattoo of the Hungarian coat of arms on his arm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIYF36uF64q/

Posting a photo of the piece, which is titled ‘The New Hungarian Gay Icon – F**k Orbàn, I Am What I Am’ on Instagram, Laika said: “I want a world where even Szájer can be free to live his sexuality the way he chooses to, without having to hide.”

“In Hungary, the Orbàn government literally declared war on the LGBT + community, depriving it of all rights in the name of so-called traditional values ​​and Christian roots,” they said.

“I want a world where everyone has the same rights, regardless of identity and sexual orientation, a society without prejudice. Straight, gay, lesbian, trans, bisexual, queer, etc… All human beings, all with the same rights.

“I want a world where even Szájer can be free to live his sexuality the way he believes, without hiding from the eyes of his own party.

“Thanks József for dealing a severe blow to intolerance. From today you are the new Hungarian gay icon. But next time respect the anti-COVID rules!”

In Hungary, Szajer was a high-profile co-founder and member of right-wing ruling Fidesz party. He was also one of three lawmakers who rewrote the Hungarian constitution nine years ago to define “the institution of marriage as between a man and a woman”

During 2020, the conservative Hungarian government has sparked mass outrage after banning gender recognition for trans and non-binary people. The Fidesz party further sought a crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights through a ban on same-sex couples adopting.