Here’s your first look at Drag Race UK season 2 plus everything we know so far

On your mark…get set…because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 is on it’s way! Fans may have spotted a possible easter egg during this year’s WOWIE Awards that may imply that season two of the popular series is currently filming.

At the WOWIE Awards, the drag legend herself, made a quick appearance during a skit performed by UK winner The Vivienne. The hilarious sketch pokes fun at Donald Trump and his major loss in this year’s election. In the video we see The Vivienne step back into the role of Trump as he gets the news he lost the presidency.The bad news continues for Trump when a message from RuPaul herself comes in: “The time has come for you to lipsync for the presidency,” she says.

Trump is finally out! But how did he react? Watch now to find out!

Thank you @RuPaul for having this little bit of fun with me ❤️ #trump #TrumpTantrum pic.twitter.com/ZP8gE0A1qE — TheVivienne BLM (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 5, 2020

Many fans of the series pointed out that RuPaul’s scenes were filmed in the UK, pointing out the set background. The award-winning competition series came to a halt back in March, like many other productions around the world, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in October comedian Alan Carr spoke about the status of season 2 while on the British morning show Lorraine.“I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished,” he said.

Carr continued: “It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in the lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Back in April after production shut down it was rumoured that 11 Queens across England, Scotland, and Wales will compete for the title of the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar, including: A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini Bon Boulash, Cherry Valentine, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Lawrence Chaney, Sister Sister, Tayce, and Tia Kofi.

At the virtual Edinburgh’s TV Fest in August, BBC Three Controller, Fiona Campbell was optimistic about production starting back up at the end of this year: “I think the best thing I can say is hopefully if we all stay well and stable in the UK like we are now, we’ll get it done by the end of the year,”

While there is still no official release date for Drag Race UK season 2, the new season is expected to air sometime in the new year.