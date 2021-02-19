Apollo Monroe brings the bubblegum bop with debut 'soda pop'

Dublin based singer and songwriter Apollo Monroe will be quenching everyone’s thirst with his refreshing debut single ‘soda pop’.

Bringing together the fizziest elements of dance-pop, trap, EDM, and bubblegum bass, Monroe erupted onto the music scene with an explosive debut. His chaotic, futuristic, sweet and vulnerable music style definitely creates a distinct sound that’s instant bop fuel.

Speaking about his sugary-sweet debut, Monroe shared, “Sonically, I wanted to explore experimental subgenres of electro-pop such as hyperpop and bubblegum bass. I wanted to create a song that combines sweet, bubblegum bass sounds with trap and EDM influences, where a bright bubblegum chorus contrasts with heavier verses.”

The BIMM Dublin graduate’s unique sound pays tribute to the British PC Music scene and artists such as SOPHIE, Charli XCX and A.G. Cook. Through distorted 808s and crunchy synths, this hyperpop anthem blazes ahead while honouring what has come before.

Monroe opened up about how his hyperpop track grapples with the music industry in unique ways, “On the surface, the song presents a sexually suggestive narrative using sugary metaphors to push the aspiration to be used, consumed, and discarded afterwards.”

“But it’s actually a narrative on how the public and the industry consume pop artistry. It is both a parody of and a love story to the industry, drawing comparisons between a highly manufactured, mass produced, sugary substance like soda pop and pop artists. Yet ironically, still an industry I love and aspire to be part of,” Monroe continued.

Snippet of my debut track coming Friday! #newmusic pic.twitter.com/wAh1VCDVC2 — Apollo Monroe (@APOLLOMONRO3) February 17, 2021

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, Monroe wrote and self-recorded the song in a homemade studio, essentially becoming a bedroom pop artist. It was co-produced with the incredible artist Viscose.

Over on Twitter, people are living for this flavoursome track with one person writing, “Everyone better get this anthem into their ears now. Apollo Monroe, you really served us with this debut.”

Everyone better get this anthem into their ears nowwwww @APOLLOMONRO3 you really served us with this debut 🔥 https://t.co/P2LbZgsopM — Enda Collins (@VisualFunk_) February 19, 2021

Another person summarised how everyone feels listening to ‘soda pop’, “OK but this slaps!”

Check out the robust new debut ‘soda pop’ from Monroe Apollo at this link.