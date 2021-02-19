Watch: Hilarious Instagram video takes us back to worship at Gay Spar

A new Instagram video has perfectly captured the chaotic energy of going to Gay Spar after a night out in Dublin.

Self-proclaimed toxic spirit guide Meditations For The Anxious Mind takes viewers back to Gay Spar as part of his Ancient Mysteries Explained series. While describing this majestic environment, he expresses, “This temple on Dame Street is a place of worship for the LGBT community.”

From the choir of Grindr notifications to clutching a chicken fillet as if it’s a life raft, the video explores Gay Spar and all the messy night out shenanigans that came with it. The deep dive into this iconic LGBTQ+ space will definitely have anyone missing nights out, especially those magical early morning moments after clubs have closed.

Regarding this infamous Dublin location, Meditations For The Anxious Mind further expressed, “People just go to nightclubs as an excuse to worship at the temple of Gay Spar afterwards. It’s a central meeting point of 3am Dublin.”

Gay Spar has truly become a staple of LGBTQ+ night life as the community has celebrated the location’s coming out and even tried setting it up with Goth Spar. Plus it also provided everyone with the absolute gem that was the Gay Spar Instagram account.

After the initial lockdown was announced in 2020, writer Dean Van Nguyen wrote, “Can’t help worrying about the Gay Spar and Centra across the road! What happens if shops are ordered to close – they’ve no doors like!”

Once Gay Spar reassured people it would be staying open last year, a person shared on Twitter, “This is Dublin’s last remaining open gay venue.”

The Gay Spar Instagram responded to the Tweet by writing, “Gay spar? Flourishing. Providing free hot drinks to those on the front lines. I imagine the Gay Spar will remain open during the actual apocalypse. We have to. We have no door.”