75 people arrested in Indonesia as police raid "gay party"

Police in Indonesia have raided a gathering in the city of Bogor, arresting 75 individuals, 74 men and one woman, on allegations of participating in a so-called “gay party.”

The raid, confirmed by local police on Monday night, June 23, was reportedly prompted by public complaints about “gay activities” at the venue.

Authorities claimed to have confiscated several items, including sex toys, four condoms, and a sword allegedly used in a dance performance.

All attendees were taken to the Bogor Police Headquarters, where they underwent questioning, health screenings, and HIV testing. As of now, none of those arrested had been publicly identified.

Although homosexuality is not a criminal offence under Indonesia’s national law, LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face significant discrimination, stigma, and the risk of criminal prosecution under loosely defined morality and pornography laws. Those arrested could be prosecuted under Indonesia’s Pornography Law, which carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

Amnesty International has strongly condemned the raid, calling it a clear violation of human rights and privacy. Wirya Adiwena, the group’s Deputy Director, criticised the authorities for targeting individuals based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation, stating, “This discriminatory raid on a privately rented villa is a blatant violation of human rights and privacy that exemplifies the hostile environment for LGBTI people in Indonesia. This gathering violated no law and posed no threat.”

He added, “The police must immediately release all those arrested. . Indonesia’s government must also take urgent steps to ensure accountability for human rights violations committed by the police, and work toward creating an environment where LGBTI individuals and their allies can live free from fear and harassment.”

This incident follows a series of similar arrests in Indonesia earlier this year under the same “gay party” excuse, continuing a pattern of law enforcement targeting LGBTQ+ gatherings.

Indonesia’s revised Penal Code, passed in 2022, criminalises sex outside of marriage, a move that disproportionately affects LGBTQ+ people, as same-sex marriages are not recognised. The law applies not only to citizens but also to tourists, with potential penalties of up to one year in prison.

The crackdown has intensified fears among human rights groups that Indonesia is becoming increasingly unsafe for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies.