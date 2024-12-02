Belgium becomes first country to grant employment rights to sex workers

On Sunday, December 1, Belgium made history by becoming the first country in the world to allow sex workers to sign formal employment contracts, granting them access to benefits such as sick leave, maternity pay, and pensions.

This landmark law, which officially took effect on Sunday, guarantees sex workers essential rights, including the ability to refuse clients, set the terms of services, and stop an act at any point. While the law was passed in May, its implementation marks a major step forward in the recognition and protection of sex workers’ rights.

One of the key advocates of the new law, Mel Meliciousss, a member of the Belgian sex workers’ union UTSOPI, shared on Instagram: “I am a very proud Belgian sex worker right now. People who are already working in the industry will be much more protected, and also people who are going to work in the industry will know what their rights are.”

The law is a significant breakthrough for workers who have long been marginalised and exposed to exploitation and unsafe working conditions.

In addition to improving protections for sex workers, the new law allows employers of sex workers to operate legally, as long as they adhere to strict regulations. However, the law differentiates between legal employment and those who act upon serious crimes, such as sexual assault or human trafficking, who will be prohibited from employing sex workers. This provision aims to weed out exploitative practices and ensure a safer working environment for those in the industry.

Kris Reekmans, who, along with his wife Alexandra, runs a massage parlour in the small town of Bekkevoort, believes the law will significantly impact the industry. Reekmans noted, “I think many businesses will have to shut down because a lot of employers have criminal records.”

Under the new regulations, anyone in Belgium wishing to employ sex workers must now obtain authorisation, follow strict safety protocols, and meet specific background requirements, including no prior convictions for serious crimes. This law not only protects sex workers but also sets a new precedent for how sex work can be approached legally, emphasising safety, respect, and workers’ rights.