Dublin-based organisation Belong To is hosting a free online workshop for parents and carers of young LGBTQ+ people. The workshop will be held on National Coming Out Day on October 11 to help support adults who may think their child is LGBTQ+.

The group acknowledges that it can be tough for people when their child first comes out to them – worries about how to best support a young person through such a formative period in their life may arise. However, when a child comes to terms with their gender or sexual orientation and decides to come out, it’s crucial that their caregivers know the correct language, resources and supports to offer them.

Family support and acceptance during this time in a child’s life are necessary for their well-being. That is why Belong To has its expert Youth Workers on hand to answer any questions concerned parties may have about supporting a child, supporting one’s self, and terminology/language. Participants of this workshop are welcome to turn on their cameras and ask questions, or just simply listen in.

Join Belong To’s expert Youth Workers at their free online workshop on October 11 from 7-8 pm. Those interested can sign up on the Belong To website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belong To (@belongtoyouthservices)

Belong To is an LGBTQ+ youth organisation founded in 2003, and supported by the Department of Education. The charity supports young people between the ages of 14 and 23, and its vision is a world where young queer people can live equally and safely, but also be valued in the diversity of their identities.

Their way of enacting this vision is by working with youth, changing attitudes and conducting research on issues facing LGBTQ+ young people. Belong To provides phone, text and email support to all of their community members. The organisation also organises a crisis counselling service in conjunction with Pieta House.