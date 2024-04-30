Billie Eilish announces Dublin dates as part of 2025 world tour

Billie Eilish has announced a worldwide tour in honour of her upcoming album and fans are thrilled that the European leg includes Ireland dates in July 2025. The arena tour was named after Billie’s new record, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The tour kicks off this year in Quebec, Canada, on September 29 and moves across North America for the rest of 2024. From there, Billie will perform across Australia in early 2025, with four nights each in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The European leg of the tour begins in Stockholm in April 2025 with stops including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin, before concluding in Dublin’s 3Arena on July 26 and 27.

Billie will undoubtedly be playing songs from the new album, which will be released on May 17, 2024. Each track from the record is meant to be played chronologically, so it effectively “hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way”.

After recently being more vocal about her sexuality, queer fans excitedly anticipating some sapphic themes in her new music.

While she isn’t releasing any singles ahead of the album release, Billie teased one of the songs from her new album at Coachella and the crowd erupted when she sang the sexually explicit lyrics: “I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue.”

Eilish has had a wildly successful year. Her mega-hit ‘What Was I Made For?’ won Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, and last month, at the age of 22, Billie became the youngest person in history to win two Oscars when she collected an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

She’s also been a vocal supporter of Palestine and the Artists for Ceasefire campaign where artists signed a letter to US President Joe Biden demanding that he call for “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Billie is also an environmental activist and she promises her upcoming shows will work to reduce “greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options”.

The Grammy award-winning musician will be partnering with plant-based and sustainable organisations including Support + Feed and REVERB for her tour, and she’s encouraging all of her fans to take sustainable transportation to and from her shows.

Billie Eilish tour tickets go on sale at 12pm on Friday, May 3, with prices starting from €73.90.