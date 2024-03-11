Blu Hydrangea sails into Dancing with the Stars final with another perfect-score performance

Following a stellar performance that earned them a perfect score, Blu Hydrangea and pro partner Simone Arena landed a spot on next week’s Dancing With The Stars Ireland final. On the ultimate episode of the season, they will face off against the three other remaining couples to show the judges and audience that they have what it takes to win the competition.

It was Fright Night on Dancing With The Stars Ireland on Sunday, March 10, with the contestants taking the dancefloor by storm for their semi-final performances. Only four of the five couples who appeared in the episode got through to next week’s final, as former jockey Davy Russell became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the show last night.

Belfast drag star Blu Hydrangea and their pro partner Simone Arena continue to bewitch judges and audiences alike as they maintained their successful Dancing With The Stars run in the semi-final. The pair took to the dancefloor with a Charleston to ‘Witch Doctor’ by The Cartoons, earning a total of 30 points, their third perfect score of the season.

Judge Brian Redmond commented on their performance, saying: “Blu, wow, wow, wow. What an awesome Charleston. I was totally in it and what brings me in is your commitment. You put a bit of a spell on me!”

Loraine Barry also praised the drag queen, saying, “Two words: simply outstanding! Blu, your make-up is incredible”.

Arthur Gourounlian said, “Blu the witch, you threw everything into our cauldron and stirred it up nice and strong. Your swivel was incredible. Perfection. So much fun!”

Following the episode, which confirmed that Blu and Simone would go on to the final for a chance to win this year’s Dancing With The Stars Ireland, the drag icon posted a heartfelt video on their social media, thanking fans for their support.

“I literally never thought I would have gotten to the final of this. I thought I was too different, too ‘queer’, I guess, and just maybe too much,” they shared. “But the fact that I’m in the final has honestly made this whole experience feel so full-circle and I just cannot explain to you guys enough how much all of your votes and support has meant to me.”

They continued, saying: “And bottom line, I’m doing this for every single person out there who feels a little bit different and a drag queen being on RTÉ One at 6:30pm on a Sunday, I mean… what’s more different than that?

“So I just want to thank you all so much, I’m doing this for you. I love you all and I hope I continue to do you proud in the final, ‘cause I’ll be trying my best. Thank you,” they concluded.

As a caption to their video, the drag performer wrote: “All I can say is THANK YOU‼️ You’re making my dreams come true and I’m so beyond grateful. I also have to thank Simone for making this experience so fun and easy! One more week and we’re gonna make it a good one.”

Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena will compete against three other couples on the final episode of Dancing With The Stars Ireland, including Jason Smyth and Karen Byrne, Laura Fox and Denys Samson, and David Whelan and Salome. The episode airs on RTÉ One on Sunday, March 17, with last night’s available to watch on RTÉ Player.

Fans can support Blu Hydrangea by calling 1513 71 71 01 for Irish residents or 0901 133 11 01 for people in Northern Ireland. Alternatively, viewers can text BLU to 53125 to cast their vote.