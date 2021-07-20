Cork Pride Festival set to make its return this week

Cork Pride is just around the corner, running from July 24 to August 1, with over 20 exciting events taking place – and not to be missed!

Cork Pride is one of the country’s biggest Pride festivals, and the only one to have charitable status. Michael O’Donnell of the community-based organisation Gay Project, told the Irish Examiner, “Many people don’t realise this but Cork has led the way for decades on LGBT issues. Historically we had the first National Gay Conference in 1981 and the first gay float in any Saint Patrick’s Day parade.”

WE’RE BACK!!

2021 Dates: 24 July–1 August! This year’s festival will be a mix of in-person & virtual events. Full programme available at the end of the month in our magazine, on social media, and our soon-to-be-launched new Cork Pride website! #CorkPride2021 #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/j1M2f0vksd — Cork LGBT+ Pride (@corkpride) June 21, 2021

Although the city’s Pride Parade will take place in cars this year, LGBTQ+ organisations will be able to walk together in pods. Cork’s queer organisations have a long and diverse history. The Gay Project traces its roots back to the 1970’s when the first LGBT meetings took place under the guise of the Cork Naturist Club.

The organisation LINC (Lesbians in Cork) also has a longstanding presence in the county. Established over 20 years ago, LINC is the only community development organisation working exclusively with Lesbian and Bisexual women in the Republic of Ireland. Younger organisations also play an important role in Cork’s queer movement. Gender Rebels Cork was established in late 2017 and advocate for and support trans, non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people.

While the 2020 Cork Pride went completely virtual, this year many events are set to take place in person, with organisers adapting the festival for a socially distanced world. In order to break up crowds, the parade will be held at the beginning of the week, with the after-party being held on the final day.

Among the many other exciting events taking place is the LGBTI+ Walking History Tour set up in collaboration with Orla Egan from The Cork LGBT Archive. The tour is interactive and permanent, with plaques being placed on many buildings throughout the city with QR codes linking to exhibits on the Cork LGBT Archive site, with film, leaflets, and posters.

Following a similar format, LINC Drama will be presenting a collection of monologues and poetry titled Queer Code. The exhibition will be presented in Fitzgerald Park through a series of QR codes, which lead to different pieces which were written, performed, filmed and directed by the members of the LINC drama group.

For more information about the events taking place in Cork Pride this year, check out the events listings here.