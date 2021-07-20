Queer radio show Umbrella releasing new series Here And Queer

The queer radio show Umbrella, which airs on Liffey Radio, is launching a new five-week series Here & Queer. The series, which will begin airing on Wednesday July 28, follows host Cian as he speaks to five different LGBTQ+ people from five different countries around the world, who now all live in Ireland.

The episodes will focus on their experience being queer in their country of origin, and their experience being here and queer in Ireland. Cian hopes the series will help discover “what we can be doing better” for LGBTQ+ people who come to live in this country.

Throughout the series, Cian talks to a different person per episode, and explores what it was like being LGBTQ+ growing up, the changes they have been through in life in terms of coming out as well as moving country, and how people in Ireland can welcome queer people from other countries into the community.

The series covers a truly diverse range of stories, as the five individuals Can speaks to come from very different walks of life; Tomas, a gay florist from Argentina, Blaise, a non-binary student from Singapore, Amir, a queer cabaret performer from Palestine, Marysia, a non-binary student from Poland and Preet, a Mauritian living in Direct Provision in Athlone.

You can expect some music peppered throughout each episode, as each interviewee will pick three songs for the show; a song from their country of origin growing up, a song by a queer artist they love and a song that symbolises their time in Ireland.

The show will air from 9pm to 10pm every Wednesday on Liffey Radio, and will be available on all podcast streaming platforms under Umbrella right after each episode airs. Check out the rest of the Umbrella podcast for chats on queer current affairs, discussions with special guests, love life advice and more.