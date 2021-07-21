Competition: Win an amazing 3 month online coaching plan with Declan Flynn Fitness

Looking to get your fitness journey started? Or need some professional tips to achieve your fitness goals? Check out this amazing competition for a three month online coaching plan with Declan Flynn Fitness!

During Pride month celebrations, Declan took part in a fantastic discussion on LGBTQ+ Health and Fitness in association with Sporting Pride. You can watch the video of the conversation here.

As part of this amazing competition, Declan Flynn shared his own journey towards fitness. He described, “Starting any fitness journey can be confusing, not knowing where to start. I know it all too well as I’ve been there, and made the errors.

“I found the pitfalls but triumphed in the end, getting on track, losing the extra weight and coming out the other side of it with a much better love for fitness in my life. I discovered working out has a therapeutic aspect that has many benefits.

“I was very happy to be teaming up with GCN last month, when we did Pride and Fitness week for Dublin Pride with Sporting Pride Ireland. We had a live chat with fellow PT – Georgina Hall from the UK.

“Once again I’m teaming up with GCN to offer a three month Online Coaching plan. The winner will work with me to get their own fitness journey started, or if you have already started, I’ll give you some structure to working out and to get progressing.”

As Declan described, there is so much more to fitness than just the physical benefits – it has an amazing impact on our mental health also, which is so important during these unusual times.

As a fitness coach and online coach, Declan works with people of all ages, from those who are completely new to exercise and want to get started on their fitness journey, to those who need advice to get the results they want. His goal is to make people feel fitter, stronger, and more energised, with an improved mindset.

You don’t need any experience to get started, that’s what Declan is here for, and you will be guided through the process. Make sure to follow Declan Flynn Fitness on Twitter.

So how can you be in with a chance of winning? Just answer this simple question:

How long will the online coaching plan with Declan Flynn Fitness run for?

Competition closes on Friday, August 6.

