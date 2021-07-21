30 embassies sign open letter in support of Hungary's LGBTQ+ community

In advance of Budapest Pride celebrations, 30 embassies from across the world have signed an open letter demanding “freedom from violence” for the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.

There has been huge backlash around the world following the recent introduction of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation by the Hungarian government. The EU announced it was to begin legal action against Hungary, leading the country’s PM, Viktor Orban, to accuse the European Commission of “legalised hooliganism”.

Now, in a further show of support for the beleaguered queer community, 30 embassies have signed a letter demanding that LGBTQ+ people be given “their rights to equality and non-discrimination, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and freedom from violence.”

The embassies of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States all appear on the signatories list.

ALERT! Gov. Office punished the publisher of the book for kids of rainbow families in Hungary! The reasoning is that “the book showcases unnormal families”. This will continue if the #ep doesn’t step up against the #propagandalaw with its full power and make the #ec stop it pic.twitter.com/4bKfFFGoz8 — Budapest Pride (@budapestpride) July 7, 2021

The letter further reads, “We note the important advocacy of LGBTQI+ civil society organisations which are working to ensure that all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, receive equal treatment and the full protection of the law. Respect for the rule of law and universal human rights are the foundations upon which democratic states are built.”

It continues, “We reject and condemn all acts of violence, harassment, stigmatisation and discrimination in all regions of the world committed against individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“Concerned by recent developments that threaten the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity, we encourage steps in every country to ensure the equality and dignity of all human beings irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and stress the need for elected leaders and governments to show respect for and protect the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”

Next alert: these government ads started to emerge in Hungary, funded by public money. Text says: do you fear for your child bc of sexual propaganda? Fill out the National Consultation! pic.twitter.com/2QIdxMJ5P8 — Budapest Pride (@budapestpride) July 7, 2021

The letter concludes, “Celebrating diversity is an important way to promote respect for human rights for all. Budapest Pride has the longest history of such events in the region, and we highlight its role in promoting equality of treatment and social acceptance for all LGBTQI+ persons, and contributing to the creation of a more open, just, inclusive and equal society.”

In connected news, Budapest Pride have invited the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, and Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, to participate in their Pride March.

Budapest Pride organiser, Viktoria Radvanyi, shared that by participating, the EU “would send a strong signal towards all discriminated minorities in Europe. LGBTIQ-Hungarians see the European Union as one of their last resorts for a life in freedom and without discrimination.”