Chappell Roan to donate portion of tour ticket sales to trans youth organisations

Chappell Roan has announced a mini US tour, with $1 from each ticket sold going towards trans youth organisations. The ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer will play shows in New York, Kansas City and Pasadena across September and October, following her appearance at Ireland’s Electric Picnic in August.

“I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows,” Chappell wrote on Instagram. “I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album.”

The queer icon has partnered with Cash App and Fair AXS to help keep tickets as affordable as possible and get rid of bots to ensure fans don’t miss out. Chappell Roan also confirmed, “we are giving $1 per ticket to organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city”.

The Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour kicks off in New York on September 20, where she will play four nights, before doing two dates in Kansas City, and two more in Pasadena, where the run concludes on October 11.

Just days after announcing the shows, Chappell Roan also confirmed the release date of her next single, ‘The Subway’. Fans will finally be able to stream the long-awaited track as of July 31, after it was first debuted live at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York City on June 9, 2024.

The singer teased the song’s release earlier this month, posting an 11-second clip from the music video. The snippet, which was posted to Roan’s official Instagram fan account, opens with a shot of a licence plate from Saskatchewan that reads, “THE SBWY”. The camera then zooms out to reveal a moving truck, which Roan is shown driving on a road through farmland before passing a sign for the aforementioned Canadian province.

“I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain’t gone / Well, f*ck this city, I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan,” Chappell sings over the video.

Needless to say, the internet is more than excited for the single. The Recording Academy commented on the announcement post, sharing, “T minus 3 days til we get to hear this banger! Counting down the days”.

Fans also shared their delight, writing “FINALLY”, “THANK YOU LORD” and “song of the decade incoming”.

The song’s release comes ahead of Chappell Roan’s headlining set at Electric Picnic in Stradbally on Friday, August 29.