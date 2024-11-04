Chloë Grace Moretz comes out in passionate social media post endorsing Kamala Harris

Chloë Grace Moretz has opened up about her sexuality for the first time, sharing with the world that she identifies as a gay woman. In a powerful social media post, The Miseducation of Cameron Post star addressed why she chose to vote early in the upcoming US election, expressing deep concerns about women’s rights and LGBTQ+ protections.

“There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor,” she wrote. Moretz confirmed that she voted for Kamala Harris, and outlined her belief in the current Vice President’s ability to protect these fundamental rights.

Moretz also stressed the urgent need for legislation that supports the LGBTQ+ community.

“I believe in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protection in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve,” she shared.

To inspire voter participation, Moretz included a photo of an ‘I Voted Early’ sticker and urged her followers to rally friends and head to the polls, recommending IWillVote.com as a resource.

The response from her fans has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many taking to social media to celebrate her courage and authenticity. Moretz has always been vocal about her support for LGBTQ+ themes, both on and off-screen.

Recently, she voiced the lead character in Nimona, based on a work by transmasculine non-binary creator ND Stevenson. This 2023 animated feature faced internal challenges at Blue Sky Studios, reportedly receiving pushback from parent company Disney for its queer themes and a same-sex kiss.

Chloë Grace Moretz’s personal life has frequently attracted media attention due to her status as a public figure from a young age. Between 2014 and 2018, she was in an on-and-off relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. Post-breakup, she has been seen with model Kate Harrison, whom she has been linked to since 2018.