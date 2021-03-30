Irish language Snatch Game event Chluiche Snatch seeks participants

The queer arts collective AerachAiteachGaelach are currently seeking participants for the first ever Chluiche Snatch – a Snatch Game event performed entirely in the Irish language! Performers, actors, drag artists, and Drag Race fans of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply for the competition, so long as they are prepared to make us laugh as Gaeilge!

Chluiche Snatch will be recorded in May of 2021 and the show will air on the AerachAiteachGaelach Youtube channel as their flagship event for Bród (Pride) on the 26th June 2021.

The winner of Chluiche Snatch will receive a grand prize of €300.

Fans of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise will already be familiar with Snatch Game as a staple of the show, but newcomers can expect a queer parody of the popular American game show, The Match Game. Participants will impersonate celebrities and other personalities all while trying their hardest to make the audience laugh with their witty gameplay. Only this time all the humour and banter will be in Irish!

If you or anyone you know speaks Irish and have a character they excel at impersonating, be sure to register with AerachAiteachGaelach before the 16th April 2021. Interested parties can register here.

Performers of all backgrounds, sexual orientations, and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Similarly, characters being portrayed may be of any gender, or none at all. While the Chluiche Snatch event will be performed in Irish, participants need not feel limited to Irish and Irish-speaking characters/personalities, but are instead encouraged to show off what their character would sound like as Gaeilge.

AerachAiteachGaelach are organising the event in concert with An Queercal Comhrá, a queer social group. The Chluiche Snatch is being generously sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge as well as Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

Any questions about the event or how to apply can be directed to the AerachAiteachGaelach team at [email protected]