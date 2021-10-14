Clare community proud to welcome historic Quare Pride festival

County Clare has organised its first Pride festival, taking place in ten days on the October Bank Holiday weekend, Sunday, October 24.

Being supported by local community organisations, this festival is complete in two parts: a tour of rural Clare on a party bus and, of course, a Pride Party.

The tour bus kicks off at 11am and will tour a series of mini-Pride events across scenic Killaloe, Shannon, Ennis, Kilkee, Spanish Point and Doolin… and, even better, this portion of the day’s festivities is totally free of charge. The tour runs until 6pm and booking, although free, is essential.

For the night owls among us, the party continues into the evening with a Drag Queen cabaret and DJ at Hotel Doolin, starting at 8pm. This event promises to be full of fun and colour, and entry is a mere €12, although the event is strictly over-18s only.

This €12 fee contributes to a ticket for someone who may otherwise not be able to afford to attend. Those who wish to attend but cannot pay for a ticket should select their free ticket on the Eventbrite booking form, but everyone else is encouraged to pay full price to support the event.

The festivities will even spill over into Monday when some chill ‘morning after’ activities, such as yoga and meditation, will be taking place in Doolin Hotel, one of the festival’s most generous sponsors.

Right. We're inviting you all to Clare for Quare Clare's first ever Pride Party night, kindly sponsored by Hotel Doolin. October 24th 8 pm tickets at the link below. This party will follow a day of mini pride events around Clarehttps://t.co/0wnEti8Y7s — Quare Clare (@LGBTQ_Clare) October 7, 2021

The Pride event is in connection with a new LGBTQ+ group, Quare Clare, which acts as a social and support Network for Clare-based members of the queer community; they hold online meetings and social events and can be reached at [email protected] for anyone who wants more information on how to get involved.

The Quare Clare Pride festival is kindly supported by a number of local ally organisations including Clare Public Participation Network, Clare Women’s Network, Rape Crisis Midwest, Clare Local Development Company, GOSHH, Clare County Council and Hotel Doolin.

Pride season isn't over just yet! Based in the West? Fancy a holiday? Get yourself to QUARE CLARE PRIDE on Sunday 24th October for a day of queer fun and festivity taking in some of Ireland's most gorgeous scenery! @LGBTQ_Clare @Clare_Women pic.twitter.com/18QJzew36e — ShoutOut (@ShoutOut_IE) October 14, 2021

Tickets for the party bus tour can be booked here, while tickets for the Pride Party are on sale here.