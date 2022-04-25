Clondalkin becomes home to South Dublin's first rainbow crossing

Proposed by Councillor Francis Timmons in November, the County Council unanimously voted to give South Dublin its first permanent rainbow crossing, which now lives at Moyle Park in Clondalkin village.

“I am delighted that following my motion, SDCC has installed the first rainbow crossing in Clondalkin Village. It’s fantastic to see this – a strong symbol of equality and anti-hate!” said Cllr Timmons, who grew up in Clondalkin and identifies as a gay man.

@sdublincoco So happy to see as a result of my motion its a symbol of Equality and Anti-hate and given the events of the last few weeks , its so needed! Lets spread Love , Tolerance and acceptance! The first is in Clondalkin Village! @GCNmag pic.twitter.com/16vO5wFddo — Cllr Francis Timmons (#Stand4Truth) 🇮🇪❤🇺🇦 (@CllrFranTimmons) April 20, 2022

“The pride colors are a symbol of tolerance, love and acceptance,” he continued, “…It also represents how far we have come as a country! Given the events of the last few weeks, the battle against hate has a long way to go. I am convinced that symbols matter to many; I want to send out a clear message of love, tolerance and acceptance of the LGBT+ Community.”

South Dublin County Council's Traffic Section have installed its first rainbow pedestrian crossing in Clondalkin Village outside Tesco #pride pic.twitter.com/Eerso6j4dL — South Dublin County Council (@sdublincoco) April 21, 2022

“I feel visual reminders of LGBTQ+ community and equality are important,” Cllr Timmons told GCN upon the project’s approval. “…These are symbols of how far we have come as a country and send a message of acceptance and equality. They may not mean a lot to some but for someone struggling with their sexuality, or finding it difficult to come out, they are strong reminders of acceptance from their community. Likewise, the rainbow crosswalk can be a symbol of acceptance and equality.”

@sdublincoco motion agreed “That this council put a Rainbow walk on at least one road Crossing in SDCC as a sympol of Equality & a visual symbol of the LGBTQ+ community” @EdgeIndependent @CllrMickDuff @CllrEoinOBroin @CarlyBee25 @TheKavOfficial @Gussoconnell @LOTooleLucan pic.twitter.com/tB6ubvt3Sx — Cllr Francis Timmons (#Stand4Truth) 🇮🇪❤🇺🇦 (@CllrFranTimmons) November 9, 2021

Clondalkin joins Bridge Street (Limerick), Arklow (Wicklow) and Capel Street (north Dublin) in welcoming a rainbow crossing to its streets, with Galway following suit in the near future. Clondalkin residents are overjoyed with the new colourful addition to their locale.

The new rainbow crossing outside Tesco in #Clondalkin. Well done @sdublincoco 👏🌈 A great idea! #Pride pic.twitter.com/BlJvjRxsyq — Emer Higgins TD (@EmerHigginsTD) April 21, 2022

“I’m ecstatic to see that something like this has been added to my hometown,” said Clondalkin resident, Karl Doyle. “As a person living with a disability, I understand how important representation is for those who belong to minority groups. And I am proud to live in an area where everyone feels seen and welcome! I hope that this is just a small step which leads to more representation for everyone!”