Clondalkin becomes home to South Dublin's first rainbow crossing

"Symbols matter to many," said Cllr Francis Timmons on South Dublin's new rainbow crossing, coming at a time when the Irish LGBTQ+ community needs hope.

News . Written by Saoirse Schad.

Rainbow crossing in Clondalkin on a bright day
Image: Via Francis Timmons

Proposed by Councillor Francis Timmons in November, the County Council unanimously voted to give South Dublin its first permanent rainbow crossing, which now lives at Moyle Park in Clondalkin village.

“I am delighted that following my motion, SDCC has installed the first rainbow crossing in Clondalkin Village. It’s fantastic to see this – a strong symbol of equality and anti-hate!” said Cllr Timmons, who grew up in Clondalkin and identifies as a gay man.

“The pride colors are a symbol of tolerance, love and acceptance,” he continued, “…It also represents how far we have come as a country! Given the events of the last few weeks, the battle against hate has a long way to go. I am convinced that symbols matter to many; I want to send out a clear message of love, tolerance and acceptance of the LGBT+ Community.”

“I feel visual reminders of LGBTQ+ community and equality are important,” Cllr Timmons told GCN upon the project’s approval. “…These are symbols of how far we have come as a country and send a message of acceptance and equality. They may not mean a lot to some but for someone struggling with their sexuality, or finding it difficult to come out, they are strong reminders of acceptance from their community. Likewise, the rainbow crosswalk can be a symbol of acceptance and equality.”

Clondalkin joins Bridge Street (Limerick), Arklow (Wicklow) and Capel Street (north Dublin) in welcoming a rainbow crossing to its streets, with Galway following suit in the near future. Clondalkin residents are overjoyed with the new colourful addition to their locale.

“I’m ecstatic to see that something like this has been added to my hometown,” said Clondalkin resident, Karl Doyle. “As a person living with a disability, I understand how important representation is for those who belong to minority groups. And I am proud to live in an area where everyone feels seen and welcome! I hope that this is just a small step which leads to more representation for everyone!”

