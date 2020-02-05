Kim Petras brings the 'woo ah' experience to Dublin

The indomitable power of Kim Petras was perfectly encapsulated when her first ponytail whip of the night unleashed a tidal wave of non-stop applause. Her Dublin performance of the Clarity Tour was the singer at her best, bouncing around the stage and delivering pop hit after pop hit.

Last night, the queer community converged on the Academy for Kim’s first ever solo Dublin concert. There was an air of anticipation and long awaited excitement among the crowd as many eagerly sought the chance to see this star serve it. And the singer definitely delivered an incredible show, paying homage to the pop icons she proudly stans as well as showing her own growth as a performer.

Petras, a 27 year-old Los Angeles based German transgender singer and songwriter, had total command of the stage throughout the night, whether it was skipping around in thigh high boots or spinning on a rotating platform. Her choreography masterfully shifted between serving multiple poses to the sheer glee of air drumming, capturing the variety of her style and bringing the audience along for the ride.

Clarity Tour NYC 💎 love singing w u guys so much 💎 couple more dates left !! Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London c u soon !! tix at https://t.co/kxDSOfxpFX pic.twitter.com/Ufg6sfeUGm — KIM PETRAS (@kimpetras) February 3, 2020

In many ways, variety was the name of the game last night. Before Petras released her debut album Clarity in June 2019, she produced numerous singles and a phenomenally spooky Halloween themed track Turn Off The Lights. Due to her portfolio of songs containing a wide range of genres and themes, there was some concern over how it would mesh together into a cohesive whole.

Through costume changes and well placed interludes consisting of monochromatic lights along with powerful bass tracks, the shift between her various aesthetics came across as seamless. Each look exemplified a different aspect of her growth as a songwriter, from the teen-prom style black dress to the hot pink one-piece with glitter placed on one side to signify a bleeding heart. Over the night, she took her adoring fans on a journey throughout her pop inspirations and artistic evolution. As part of her closing act, Petras exploded onto stage in a white dress dripping in pearls, belting out an amazing performance of Can’t Do Better.

The Dublin leg of the Clarity Tour shows a performer who has honed her craft into a magnetic artist on top of her game, harmonising her songs into the full ‘woo ah’ experience and celebrating the diversity of pop with non-stop hits.